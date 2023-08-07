Amanda Reid wins Australia's first world championship in Glasgow

Watch the 2023 Glasgow UCI Cycling World Championship track events on the Track Cycling hub on SBS On Demand.





Amanda Reid has delivered the ARA Australian Cycling Team its first rainbow jersey at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships on Day 4 at the track, winning the Women C2 500m Time Trial title.





Reid executed the final to perfection at Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, winning by a margin of 3.940 seconds in a time of 38.378.





That time was a fraction slower than the new world record she set earlier in the day, which eclipsed her own world - best benchmark time in 38.162 seconds.



The win is Reid’s fourth consecutive Women C2 500m Time Trial and fifth since 2017, a count she had lost track of such is her success in para-cycling on the track.





“It’s pretty cool – I didn’t realise it was my fifth. I only thought it was four in a row until a minute ago after stepping off the podium,” Reid said.





“The world record was very surprising considering the injuries I've had and moving states recently so I was pretty happy with it.



“We thought I could possibly do a PB, but it was really a hope for the best situation after an injury. So that’s what I did, just went out there and raced.”





The 26-year-old is far from done in Glasgow, switching focus almost immediately to the hunt for her 10th para-cycling track world championship on Day 6 of competition.



