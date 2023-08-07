UCI Cycling World Championships

Amanda Reid wins Australia's first world championship in Glasgow

Amanda Reid took gold in the Women C2 500m Time Trial after beating her own world record in the discipline in qualifying.

Australian Amanda Reid takes gold in the Women C2 500m time trial.

Australian Amanda Reid takes gold in the Women C2 500m time trial.

Watch the 2023 Glasgow UCI Cycling World Championship track events on the
Track Cycling hub on SBS On Demand.


Amanda Reid has delivered the ARA Australian Cycling Team its first rainbow jersey at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships on Day 4 at the track, winning the Women C2 500m Time Trial title.

Reid executed the final to perfection at Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, winning by a margin of 3.940 seconds in a time of 38.378.

That time was a fraction slower than the new world record she set earlier in the day, which eclipsed her own world-best benchmark time in 38.162 seconds.
The win is Reid’s fourth consecutive Women C2 500m Time Trial and fifth since 2017, a count she had lost track of such is her success in para-cycling on the track.

“It’s pretty cool – I didn’t realise it was my fifth. I only thought it was four in a row until a minute ago after stepping off the podium,” Reid said.

“The world record was very surprising considering the injuries I've had and moving states recently so I was pretty happy with it.
“We thought I could possibly do a PB, but it was really a hope for the best situation after an injury. So that’s what I did, just went out there and raced.”

The 26-year-old is far from done in Glasgow, switching focus almost immediately to the hunt for her 10th para-cycling track world championship on Day 6 of competition.

“I’ve got a scratch race coming up in two days, I want to get my rainbow jersey back for that too,” Reid said.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 7 August 2023 11:30pm
Updated an hour ago 11:40pm
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Hindley fighting back injury to stay in Tour de France podium battle

Tour de France

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

Marc Soler consoles Tadej Pogacar after the latter struggled on Stage 17 of the Tour de France

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9

Pogacar and Vingegaard 'fly' up Puy de Dome as Tour de France battle for yellow evolves

Tour de France

2023-07-28_3-49-02.jpg

Tour de France Femmes favourite Vollering cops 20-second penalty

Tour de France Femmes

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Can Hindley ride back onto the Tour de France podium?

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE5

'No regrets' as Hindley prepares to complete debut Tour de France on Champs-Elysees

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 6

Aussie wrap: Hindley in solid third as other Aussies buoyed by opening week success

Tour de France