April set to bring more sport to SBS screens

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw gets things underway on April 2, in what is one of the final few pieces of the puzzle before kick-off in November.





Coverage begins from 3am (AEDT) on

SBS

and

SBS On Demand

, a few hours before the NBA match-up between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks tips off on

SBS VICELAND

.

It's the first of two NBA games that weekend, with the Utah Jazz facing the Golden State Warriors on Sunday from 1pm (AEST).

The Australian Beach Volleyball Tour finals will air on SBS later that afternoon, setting up an exciting night of cycling via On Demand with the Tour of Flanders from 5:55pm (AEST).

Viewers will then have round two of the ProMX Championship to look forward to on April 10, as well as the Amstel Gold later that evening on VICELAND.

It's merely a taste of what's to come in the second half of the month, as Paris-Roubaix (April 16), Fleche Wallonne (April 20), Liege-Bastogne-Liege (April 24), and the new Chinese Super League season headline the live action across the network.

Upcoming Sport on SBS in April

Wednesday, April 20

Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Women's Race

7:00pm - 8:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Men's Race

10:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, April 23

ISU World Figure Skating Championships Highlights - Part 4

2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

On SBS

Countdown to Qatar - Episode 3

3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

On SBS

The Rising - Episode 11 (Colin Kaepernick)

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

On SBS

Sunday, April 24

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Highlights

4:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST)

On SBS

Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

7:35pm - 1:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, April 30

World Superbikes Championships - Aragon Round

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)

On SBS

World Superbikes Championships - Dutch Round

3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

On SBS

Sportswoman - Episode 4 (Ash Barty)

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

On SBS