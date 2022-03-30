April set to bring more sport to SBS screens

The sport doesn't stop on SBS in April, with plenty of football, cycling, basketball and motorsport to keep you entertained.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw gets things underway on April 2, in what is one of the final few pieces of the puzzle before kick-off in November.

Coverage begins from 3am (AEDT) on SBS and SBS On Demand, a few hours before the NBA match-up between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks tips off on SBS VICELAND

It's the first of two NBA games that weekend, with the Utah Jazz facing the Golden State Warriors on Sunday from 1pm (AEST).

The Australian Beach Volleyball Tour finals will air on SBS later that afternoon, setting up an exciting night of cycling via On Demand with the Tour of Flanders from 5:55pm (AEST).

Viewers will then have round two of the ProMX Championship to look forward to on April 10, as well as the Amstel Gold later that evening on VICELAND.

It's merely a taste of what's to come in the second half of the month, as Paris-Roubaix (April 16), Fleche Wallonne (April 20), Liege-Bastogne-Liege (April 24), and the new Chinese Super League season headline the live action across the network.



Upcoming Sport on SBS in April

 

Wednesday, April 20

Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Women's Race

7:00pm - 8:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Men's Race 

10:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, April 23

ISU World Figure Skating Championships Highlights - Part 4

2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

On SBS

 

Countdown to Qatar - Episode 3

3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

On SBS

 

The Rising - Episode 11 (Colin Kaepernick)

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

On SBS

 

Sunday, April 24

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Highlights

4:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST)

On SBS 

 

Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

7:35pm - 1:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, April 30

World Superbikes Championships - Aragon Round

2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)

On SBS

 

World Superbikes Championships - Dutch Round

3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

On SBS

 

Sportswoman - Episode 4 (Ash Barty)

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

On SBS

Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Published 31 March 2022 at 10:18am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS