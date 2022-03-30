The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw gets things underway on April 2, in what is one of the final few pieces of the puzzle before kick-off in November.
April set to bring more sport to SBS screens
The sport doesn't stop on SBS in April, with plenty of football, cycling, basketball and motorsport to keep you entertained.
Advertisement
Coverage begins from 3am (AEDT) on SBS and SBS On Demand, a few hours before the NBA match-up between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks tips off on SBS VICELAND.
It's the first of two NBA games that weekend, with the Utah Jazz facing the Golden State Warriors on Sunday from 1pm (AEST).
The Australian Beach Volleyball Tour finals will air on SBS later that afternoon, setting up an exciting night of cycling via On Demand with the Tour of Flanders from 5:55pm (AEST).
Viewers will then have round two of the ProMX Championship to look forward to on April 10, as well as the Amstel Gold later that evening on VICELAND.
It's merely a taste of what's to come in the second half of the month, as Paris-Roubaix (April 16), Fleche Wallonne (April 20), Liege-Bastogne-Liege (April 24), and the new Chinese Super League season headline the live action across the network.
Wednesday, April 20
Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Women's Race
7:00pm - 8:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Men's Race
10:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, April 23
ISU World Figure Skating Championships Highlights - Part 4
2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Countdown to Qatar - Episode 3
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
The Rising - Episode 11 (Colin Kaepernick)
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, April 24
Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Highlights
4:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege
7:35pm - 1:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, April 30
World Superbikes Championships - Aragon Round
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
World Superbikes Championships - Dutch Round
3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sportswoman - Episode 4 (Ash Barty)
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
It's the first of two NBA games that weekend, with the Utah Jazz facing the Golden State Warriors on Sunday from 1pm (AEST).
The Australian Beach Volleyball Tour finals will air on SBS later that afternoon, setting up an exciting night of cycling via On Demand with the Tour of Flanders from 5:55pm (AEST).
Viewers will then have round two of the ProMX Championship to look forward to on April 10, as well as the Amstel Gold later that evening on VICELAND.
It's merely a taste of what's to come in the second half of the month, as Paris-Roubaix (April 16), Fleche Wallonne (April 20), Liege-Bastogne-Liege (April 24), and the new Chinese Super League season headline the live action across the network.
Upcoming Sport on SBS in April
Wednesday, April 20
Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Women's Race
7:00pm - 8:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Men's Race
10:00pm - 1:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, April 23
ISU World Figure Skating Championships Highlights - Part 4
2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Countdown to Qatar - Episode 3
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
The Rising - Episode 11 (Colin Kaepernick)
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, April 24
Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Highlights
4:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege
7:35pm - 1:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, April 30
World Superbikes Championships - Aragon Round
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
World Superbikes Championships - Dutch Round
3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS
Sportswoman - Episode 4 (Ash Barty)
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.Watch now
Follow SBS Sport
2 min read
Published 31 March 2022 at 10:18am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS