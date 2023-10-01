Cycling

Aular limps to CRO Race win as Stewart claims final stage for Jayco-AlUla

It was a dramatic finale to the 8th edition of the CRO Race, with the 2023 victor ending up rolling slowly over the finish after crashing hard on the final stage as New Zealander Campbell Stewart took the stage sprint win.

Campbell Stewart wins Stage 6 of the 2023 CRO Race.

Campbell Stewart wins Stage 6 of the 2023 CRO Race.

Watch all the best
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

New Zealander Campbell Stewart (Jayco AlUla) sprinted to glory with a stunning dash to the line to make it a perfect end to the CRO Race in Zagreb for the Australian WorldTour team as a battered Orluis Aular (Caja Rural) took out the race overall despite crashing in the final 200 metres of the stage.

Aular loomed up to be a contender for the stage win with some superb handling through the final corners with 400 metres to go, but as Bahrain Victorious leadout rider Niccolo Burratti drifted wide to allow teammate Matevz Govekar to sprint, he became entangled with Aular, seeing the Venezuelan crash hard.

Meanwhile, in the sprint, Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) hit out hard for the finish, with a win and the bonus seconds set to secure him the overall victory at the CRO Race. However, Campbell Stewart came past his experienced Norwegian rival with an impressive turn of pace to win comfortably.
The 25-year-old Stewart had showcased his turn of speed throughout the six days of racing but was yet to have a clear run to the finish line. However, Stewart finally negotiated the chaos and sharp turns of the finale and delivered his first win on the sixth and final stage, avoiding the carnage around him to sneak through a gap and take what is also his debut victory for the team.

“We’ve been trying all week [to win a stage], we came here with hopes of me getting a stage and then also Eddie [Dunbar] for the GC,” said Stewart.

“The GC turned out to be sort of sprinters or an intermediate kind of race, so we were searching for wins and we eventually got there on the last day. It's been awesome and it’s been a great way to wrap up the season here in Croatia!”
Aular, an emphatic victor in the bunch sprint on stage 5, began the final day with a lead of 9 seconds on the Ineos duo of Ethan Hayter and Magnus Sheffield, with 12 seconds to Kristoff.

That lead slimmed dramatically at the first intermediate sprint, where Kristoff picked up three bonus seconds and Hayter took two, setting up the final sprint of the CRO race to be for both the stage win and the overall title.

In the end, it was an unlikely saviour for Aular in Stewart, as the New Zealander beat Kristoff to deny him the full 10 seconds bonus, which would have put him into the race lead by a single second.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 2 October 2023 10:25am
Updated 2 October 2023 11:11am
By Jamie Finch-Penninger
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Most popular

106th Giro dell'Emilia 2023

Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma departure by season's end

Cycling

Vietnam celebrates a goal in the men's football final from the 2019 Asian Games

How to watch 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS

Asian Games

05:25

Newcastle Yowies v South Taree 2 - Highlights - Koori Knockout 2023

Rugby League

Untitled design (2).png

2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE on SBS - Who are the nominees?

Football

06:37

Newcastle All Blacks v Blacktown Red Belly Warriors - Pool A Final Highlights - Koori Knockout 2023

Rugby League

Football, Women's Semi-Final - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023

Football, Men's Semi-Final - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023

Athletics, Day 3 - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023