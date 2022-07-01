Aussie Haig unfazed by police raid on team hotel

Danish police searched hotel rooms and vehicles linked to the Bahrain Victorious team on Thursday morning ahead of Le Tour’s Copenhagen Grand Depart as part of an anti-doping investigation.





"I know quite a lot of people's homes were searched, but luckily I was at home and had no problems," Haig said.



Haig's hotel room was searched on Thursday but he seemed totally unperturbed by it.





"To be honest, I need to say thank you to the Danish police, or the officers that came," he said.





"They were actually very polite and nice. That made the experience better than it could have been.



"It hasn't really interrupted me too much. Obviously, it would have been nice not to wake up so early in the morning but I managed to fall back asleep afterwards.





"They took 45 minutes to an hour of my time at 5:30 in the morning but they were all very polite and friendly and went about what they needed to go about in a respectful way. I went back to sleep, woke up again, and went on with my day."





The hotel raid wasn’t the only challenge faced by Haig with luck not on the side of the Gold Coast product during the stage 1 time trial.





“The rain came in early than everyone thought, then I got a flat tire, so I was forced into a bike change before the first checkpoint,” he said.



“I just wanted to make sure I was able to finish the stage without crashing, I crashed on stage three last year so that was very much in the back of my mind.”





Despite the first-stage hiccups, Haig did well to finish only 51 seconds behind winner Yves Lampaert.





He will be out to close the gap to the leaders on stage 2 and keep his general classification hopes alive.





“My personal ambition is to finish top five in the general classification, so we will see if we can reach that goal over the remaining 20 stages,” Haig said.





“There is a little bit of stress but overall I am happy. My family was here to watch me today which was good.”



