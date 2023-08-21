World Athletics Championships

Aussie Montag claims silver, Hull into final - World Athletics Championships wrap

An eventful opening weekend of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary provided many thrills and spills, including Australia's first medal at the event.

Untitled design (1).png

The opening weekend of the 2023 World Athletics Championships was not without its drama. Source: Getty.

SBS VICELAND and 
SBS On Demand 
will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live and free coverage of all sessions, as well as full replays, extended highlights and more available for Australian audiences.
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Day 1 - Daily Highlights - World Athletics Championships 2023

Full Replay: Day 1, Morning Session - World Athletics Championships 2023

Full Replay: Day 1, Evening Session - World Athletics Championships 2023

Day 2 - Daily Highlights - World Athletics Championships 2023

Full Replay: Day 2, Morning Session - World Championships 2023

Full Replay: Day 2, Evening Session - World Championships 2023

The opening two days of the World Athletics Championships provided much drama across its morning and evening sessions, but got off to a quiet start as far as the Australian camp were concerned.
Aussie women's 1500m trio Jessica Hull, Abbey Caldwell and Linden Hall all advanced to the semi-finals after their heats on the opening day, with Hull going on to secure her spot in the final on Monday morning (AEST) after placing sixth in the semis.
Meanwhile, during Day 1, Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan was leading on the final straight of the women's 10,000m final but fell dramatically on the final 50 metres, missing out on a medal and leaving Ethiopian stars Gudaf Tsegay, Letesenbet Gidey and Ejgayehu Taye to clean up the podium.
Lightning struck twice for the Netherlands on Day 1 as Femke Bol tripped with 10 metres to go in the 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final and - despite recovering to finish in third place - did not get on the medals as she dropped the baton. USA closed the race to break the world record and take the gold medal.
A climactic end to the Men's Shot Put final saw American Ryan Crouser overcome a medical issue of blood clots on his calf to win gold, breaking a championship record with his final throw.
It only took until the morning session of Day 2 for Australia to win its first medal of the nine-day event, with Jemima Montag taking home silver after a brilliant performance in the women's 20km Race Walk.
Serbia's Ivana Vuleta won gold with a world-leading 7.14 metre jump in the Women’s Long Jump Final, ahead of Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) and Romania's Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, who was delighted with the bronze medal.
In a blockbuster finish to the Women’s Heptathlon Final, Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson defended her title by only 20 points despite USA's Anna Hall winning the 800m event to challenge for gold.
Noah Lyles (USA) won gold and backed up on his contentious promise to win the Men's 100m final with a personal best time of 9.83 seconds.
Watch Day 3 of the event LIVE from 2:30am (AEST) Tuesday morning on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand as 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalists Nina Kennedy and Matthew Denny take to the Women's Pole Vault Qualification and Men's Discus Final respectively.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 21 August 2023 4:12pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Most popular

400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the United States will be one to watch at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

World Athletics Championships

01:36
WATCH: Heartbreak for Matildas in third-placed play-off

Heartbreak for Matildas in third-placed play-off

FIFA Women's World Cup

Tour Of Spain 2023

How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España LIVE on SBS

La Vuelta

04:34

Stage 3 Winning Moment - 2023 Arctic Race of Norway

Cycling

Noah Lyles of the USA, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Armand Duplantis of Sweden are all heavy favourites for gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Top contenders to watch at 2023 World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

01:02

Aussie wins 20km Race Walk medal

World Athletics Championships

02:11

4x400m mixed relay delivers drama

Athletics

01:13
Shot-putter overcomes illness to break record

Record broken in Shot Put final

World Athletics Championships