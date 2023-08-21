Aussie Montag claims silver, Hull into final - World Athletics Championships wrap

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live and free coverage of all sessions, as well as full replays, extended highlights and more available for Australian audiences.



The opening two days of the World Athletics Championships provided much drama across its morning and evening sessions, but got off to a quiet start as far as the Australian camp were concerned.



Aussie women's 1500m trio Jessica Hull, Abbey Caldwell and Linden Hall all advanced to the semi-finals after their heats on the opening day, with Hull going on to secure her spot in the final on Monday morning (AEST) after placing sixth in the semis.



Meanwhile, during Day 1, Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan was leading on the final straight of the women's 10,000m final but fell dramatically on the final 50 metres, missing out on a medal and leaving Ethiopian stars Gudaf Tsegay, Letesenbet Gidey and Ejgayehu Taye to clean up the podium.



Lightning struck twice for the Netherlands on Day 1 as Femke Bol tripped with 10 metres to go in the 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final and - despite recovering to finish in third place - did not get on the medals as she dropped the baton. USA closed the race to break the world record and take the gold medal.



A climactic end to the Men's Shot Put final saw American Ryan Crouser overcome a medical issue of blood clots on his calf to win gold, breaking a championship record with his final throw.



It only took until the morning session of Day 2 for Australia to win its first medal of the nine-day event, with Jemima Montag taking home silver after a brilliant performance in the women's 20km Race Walk.



Serbia's Ivana Vuleta won gold with a world-leading 7.14 metre jump in the Women’s Long Jump Final, ahead of Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) and Romania's Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, who was delighted with the bronze medal.



In a blockbuster finish to the Women’s Heptathlon Final, Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson defended her title by only 20 points despite USA's Anna Hall winning the 800m event to challenge for gold.



Noah Lyles (USA) won gold and backed up on his contentious promise to win the Men's 100m final with a personal best time of 9.83 seconds.

