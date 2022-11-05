Aussie Montemurro looking for fourth piece of Juventus silverware in just over a year

Watch the Italian Women’s Supercoppa Final live on SBS On Demand tonight from 12.10am AEDT, or catch-up with the full replay on SBS On Demand from tomorrow morning.





Juventus finished first in the Serie A women’s league last year, and normally would face the winners of the Coppa Italia, but they won that as well and so will face Serie A runners-up Roma, who also lost to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.





Juventus' treble had them as the all-conquering power in Italian football, but Roma were clear from the pack as the next best in the league, finishing just five points behind the northern Italian club.





Australian coach Montemurro took over the managerial role in 2021, and has made every post a winner since, taking out the Supercoppa with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina to seal his first trophy with the club in October 2021.





“Roma are a good team, they have a good coach and a strong squad,” said Montemurro in the pre-match press conference. “We have to impose our game. The team is fine, obviously, we will miss those who are not with us, but we have a great squad and I have faith in all of the girls.





“Being able to train this week was important, we studied the opponent, we rested a little mentally and we are ready.”



Juventus have already faced Roma this season, taking a 1-0 win in a match where Roma dominated in possession and in creating scoring chances. That was the only match that Le Giallorosse have lost this season, seeing the team from the Italian capital sit atop the league standings.





“Roma have quality players who can make a difference,” said Montemurro. “They love to have the ball and they press very high, we have to be careful about this and we have to be wary about their confidence as well, as confidence matters a lot in a final.”



Juventus’ Icelandic midfielder Sara Gunnarsdottir will be unavailable for the match, as well as their Swedish international fullback Amanda Nildén.





“Unfortunately, Sara Gunnarsdottir took a blow to her ankle against Lyon and we decided to give her some time to recover, we hope that she will be back soon,” said Montemurro. “Now, we have to think about tomorrow which is a final to win, but it will not affect our path this season regardless of the outcome.





“We work on ourselves and on our solutions to overcome the opponents, I know that when we manage to control the game we can hurt anyone."



