Aussie sensation Wilson-Haffenden jumps to Women's World Tour with Lidl-Trek

The Australian 18-year-old has taken the big step of moving to a professional team, immediately jumping into one of the world’s top squads with Lidl-Trek in 2024.





Wilson-Haffenden signed a three-year contract which will see her race in Lidl-Trek colours through 2026.





“In choosing my first team I felt it was really important to go somewhere that was focused on development, giving me the opportunity to learn and grow as a bike rider and a person,” said Wilson-Haffenden. “After my first conversation with Koen (de Kort) and Ina (Teutenberg) I knew Trek was going to be able to do this and so much more.





“The inclusion of a number of riders coming straight out of junior ranks further confirmed Lidl-Trek was the right team for me, with a great combination of developing talent and experienced role models to connect with, learn from and enjoy my first years in the pro peloton.”



Wilson-Haffenden is the fifth 18-year-old rider to join the American team as it continues to invest in youth development. The Australian started the year in the perfect way, taking a double win in the national time trial and road race, before another success at the Oceania Continental Championships in the time trial, only running second to teammate Talia Appleton in the road race.





She went into the World Championships in Glasgow off the back of a program of racing with Australian domestic squad Team Bridgelane in Europe and was able to put her form gained to good use with a dominant performance in the time trial after a crash took her out of contention in the road race.





“Coming from Australia the racing style is very different compared to Europe,” said Wilson-Haffenden. “I am keen to develop my tactical skills within the peloton and learn how to negotiate the larger bunches and technical courses.





“As an individual, I hope to develop as a person, moving across the world and learning how to live and train as a professional. I am also super excited to develop my skills as a time trialist and can’t wait to race on the incredible equipment Trek have and compete on the longer courses.





“I hope to have a wide range of experiences on and off the bike and absorb as much knowledge as possible from the experienced members of the team. In my first years I hope to develop a strong base for a long career through facing a range of challenges and eventually reach a point where it feels natural to say I am a professional cyclist!





“I don’t expect the transition to professional ranks will be easy but I know with the guidance and support of Lidl-Trek I have the best network around me to make it successful.”





Team Bridglelane manager, Pat Shaw talked of the environment of the team being a positive one as a key part of the young rider's development in a recent episode of the SBS Sport Cycling Podcast.



“Really the group as a whole has been a great sounding bar for Felicity, who in particular, has risen to great heights this year. She is, to be fair, a fairly anxious young lady, and that’s to be expected. The way the team were able to support her both at national and worlds, conversations across the globe to make sure she felt in a good position and was able to get things off her chest.”







Wilson-Haffenden will join Australians Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman on the squad for the 2024 season, with 2023 Lidl-Trek rider Lauretta Hanson as yet unannounced on her plans for 2024.





“I am super excited to be joining the fellow Australians at Lidl-Trek as these are riders I have looked up to since I began cycling. To think about riding with them during laps of Bunningyong at road nationals it is hard not to start smiling.



