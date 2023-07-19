Tour de France

Aussie Focus

Aussie super-domestiques lead way on Tour de France queen stage

It was a special day for Australians on the queen stage of the Tour de France, as five Aussie riders made the breakaway, with three playing key roles in their teams’ success on the day.

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE17

TOPSHOT - AG2R Citroen Team's Australian rider Ben O'Connor douses himself with water to cool down as he cycles in the ascent of the Col de la Loze during the 17th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 166 km between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, in the French Alps, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
and 
Android
.

On the toughest day of racing at the Tour de France, Australians stood tall in influencing the direction of the stage.

A very strong breakaway contained five Australians, and three of those were key players in the stage, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen) and Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) putting their own ambitions and putting themselves at the disposal of their team leaders who were aiming to push their way up the overall standings.
They were helping out Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen), and Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) respectively, all three riders within the top 10 on the general classification and looking to move their way up the standings.

That meant that they were plenty of other teams looking to limit their advantage, with Australian contender Jai Hindley’s BORA-hansgrohe and INEOS Grenadiers the main teams to aid Jumbo-Visma in the chase of the breakaway.
Haig took up the pace-making early to push the escapees’ advantage out, and then tackled the early slopes of the final ascent, the Col de la Loze, on the front of the breakaway. When he pulled off midway up the climb, he was replaced by O’Connor, pulling all sort of pain faces as set a fierce tempo for eventual stage winner Felix Gall.
When he had suffered too much, he dropped away and Harper came to the front and set a pace that only Gall, Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) and Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) could follow. After a kilometre or two of that, Gall took the opportunity to attack, immediately putting a big gap into the group.

Harper paced behind for Yates, and when the former Vuelta a Espana winner jumped off in pursuit of Gall, he was only able to shorten the advantage of Gall by the finish. The up-and-coming Austrian climber struggled his way up the final steep slopes to the finish in Courchevel, taking victory and vaulting his way up the general classification and the mountains standings.
Yates was second, and Bilbao came in third, all three moving up the general classification thanks in large part to the work of their Australian teammates.

Harper was the best-placed Australian on the stage in seventh, moving himself up to 14th overall on the general classification, though that ranking hasn't been a goal for the South Australian rider.
For Hindley, he continued the run of battling displays following the debilitating effects of a stage 14 crash., dropping away again before the final attack from the yellow jersey group had gone.

In the manic shuffle following the stage, Australia’s best-placed rider had lost another two positions on the standings, dropping to seventh overall, now 13’50 behind Jonas Vingegaard at the top of the standings.

Matt Dinham (Team DSM) and Nick Schultz (Israel Premier Tech) were also present in the breakaway, both dropping away on the final climb, but showing that they’ve got some good legs at present as they fared better than some higher profile riders in the move.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 20 July 2023 3:28am
Updated an hour ago 5:24am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

Tour de France Hommes and Femmes

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France

CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE3

Cavendish 'bitterly disappointed' as mechanical puts Tour de France record on hold

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 11

Caleb Ewan abandons the Tour de France

Tour de France

20220724TDF1023-A.S.O._Charly_Lopez.jpg

SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker - The place to watch Tour de France in full

Tour de France

Untitled design.png

Aussie wrap: Hindley 'happy' after opening Tour stage, O'Connor disappointed

Tour de France

Hindley jersey kiss.jpg

'This was not the plan': The tactical genius that put Hindley in yellow

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE6

Hindley fulfils childhood dream on 'epic' day in yellow

Tour de France

GettyImages-1502757720.jpg

Aussie Hindley's bold move takes Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey

Tour de France