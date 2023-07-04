Aussie wrap: Ewan third in straightforward day for Hindley

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Ewan crossed just behind Phil Bauhaus and eventual winner Jasper Philipsen; the latter forced to wait after commissaires decided whether the Alpecin-Deceuninck star had veered from his line in the sprint.





The Australian wasn’t in the best position to launch but still managed to pass the likes of Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on his way to the line in what was a frenetic finish in Bayonne.



READ MORE Philipsen forced to wait to be crowned Stage 3 winner after Jumbo-Visma protest

Not since 2020 has the Lotto-Dstny rider won a stage at the Tour, and while his wait will go on in France, there was still plenty of positives to take from his efforts.





“This performance gives me confidence for the chances to come,” Ewan said.





“The legs felt good and if I can start my sprint from a better position, that win is coming soon.





“As expected, this was a really nervous one but we did well with the team. The level here is really high and almost every top sprinter is present.





“So it was an enormous battle for the best positions. Of course, we missed Jasper at the very end but we had to change plans today and did well.





“It was a hectic sprint but I felt really good.”



Meanwhile, fellow Australian Sam Welsford (Team DSM) finished 13th in what was his first taste of a sprint finish at a Grand Tour.





“That was pretty sketchy,” Welsford told SBS Sport after the stage. “We were on the right and kind of got lost in the washing machine.





"It was pretty hairy in there; lots of movement through the bunch and through the roundabouts. It was really hard to stay together.





“We kept fighting back and came together right before the U-turn but it was pretty hard there. I had to push in and try find a wheel I could cover to move up into the sprint.





“I thought I was in for a chance when it kind of slowed down into the sprint - if you were on the back you got a really good run, but it was so narrow and hard to navigate (that) I couldn’t really get out too well.“





AG2R Citroen leader Ben O’Connor was the next Australian to cross the line in 39th position as part of a large group containing numerous general classification rivals, including Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) in 44th.

