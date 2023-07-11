Aussie wrap: Schultz set-up for Neilands as Hindley, O’Connor miss early move

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Schultz rode his way into the early breakaway, a hotly contested one, with the medium mountains terrain without a summit finish perfect for the attackers to prosper.





While it was difficult to get much leeway from the peloton, they eventually secured a bit of space and a 14-rider group emerged to contest for the stage finish in Issoire.



Israel-Premier Tech were chasing a second consecutive stage win after Michael Woods’ remarkable comeback on the Puy du Dome on Stage 9, and the stage kicked into life with 100km to go as Krists Neilands went on the attack to join the breakaway.





Schultz set a good tempo with his Latvian teammate on his wheel and with 30km remaining, the Aussie called it a day and Neilands made his move to go into the lead of the race.



While he held onto a slim advantage, he was caught by the chasing group in the final three kilometres with Chapeau Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) eventually coming out on top in the final sprint.





Neilands was left disappointed after the stage, but praised the work of Schultz and his teammates for getting him into a leading position.





“I have no regrets because we deployed some excellent teamwork to catch the breakaway, and it went well,” he said.



“I built a decent gap, but it was not enough. I feel disappointed because I had never been this close to winning a stage in the Tour de France, and I don’t know at all if I will ever have this chance again.”





Hindley missed the early move which involved compatriot Schultz, with some of his teammates working to reduce a 45-second gap from the third group on the road to the group of favourites early in the race.





The Bora-Hansgrove leader went onto finish safely in the bunch alongside GC rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar among others, maintaining his 1’42” advantage on Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers) in the general classification.



While O’Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) also missed this early move, he fought hard and attacked away from his chasing group companions to eventually reach the leading group of seven with 120km remaining.





He then went to the front of the group of five chasing Neilands with 25km to go before settling for an impressive third place in the sweltering heat.





Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) was buoyed by the success of his teammate Bilbao, who moved up to fifth in the general classification, while playing his part in the emotional stage win as the Aussie finished safely in the same bunch as Hindley, Schultz and Chris Hamilton (DSM - Firmenich).



