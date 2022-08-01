Aussies declare women's cycling on the rise after historic Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) put the exclamation mark on an incredible eight days of racing atop the Super Planche des Belles Filles, where she secured the overall title ahead of Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM Racing).



Cromwell, too, was able to step onto the podium at Tour's end, having taken out the teams classification with Canyon-SRAM Racing.





But as the curtain came down on the Grand Tour, the Australian could not help but feel this year's instalment was only the first of a long and successful era for the sport - and she wasn't alone.



Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM Racing)

"It just shows people want more of women’s cycling," Cromwell told SBS Sport after Stage 8.





This is just the first step of something that will become so much bigger.





"Shout-out to everybody who tuned in; thanks to everybody back home in Australia and around the world.





"It’s very special to be part of this historic moment. Women’s cycling is only on the way up."



Alexandra Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco)

"The crowd was absolutely amazing, and I was thinking about that while I was riding – it’s super special," Manly said.





"I think it showed we can do this; we just needed a platform and it’s really incredible that we now have it.





"So many people came out and supported us and it’s so nice to have that support and momentum to keep this sport moving forward."



Grace Brown (FDJ Suez Futuroscope)

"We’ve completed it," Brown exclaimed. "It’s pretty cool, it was way more than I expected.





"Not just the riding each day, but all the attention, all the fans, all the media – it’s on another level than what the women’s peloton is used to.





"There’s fatigue on so many levels but, we’ve done our first one, we’ll know what to expect next year and we’ll keep getting better and better, I think."



Rachel Neylan (Cofidis)

"It’s pretty emotional," Neylan admitted.





"I don’t think I’ve ever experienced an event like this, performing in front of millions of people worldwide.





"I don’t like to call it women’s cycling because, at the end of the day, it’s actually just cycling. I’m just so, so proud to be part of this and to have performed the way that I did."



Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG)

"I’m pretty stoked, I’m also exhausted, but I’m super happy with the effort and our team did well, I think," Louw said.



Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange–Jayco)

"It’s incredible to be a part of this," Roseman-Gannon said.





"I started cycling when I was five years old and, at the time, it wasn’t really a professional sport – no one was really paid.





"Marianne Vos was my idol growing up and now I get to race her. It feels like we’ve stepped into a new chapter.





"It’s been the toughest week of my life. For anyone that knows training numbers, I started today with my ATL at 200.





"Everyday has been like a classic; just full gas. I’m very cooked and I’m going to look forward to a bit of a break."





"I definitely want to come back fitter and stronger," she added.



