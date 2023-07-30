Aussies reflect on women's cycling evolution after finishing Tour de France Femmes

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





It wasn't quite the ceremonial ride on the Champs-Elysees, but Stage 8 in Pau was an emotional moment for so many riders after completing the second edition of the race that has already grown so much from last year's inaugural event.





And with a Tour de France of their own to hold dear now after only ever having the men's race to be inspired by before this point, the Australian riders at the race were all so excited at the prospect of having such a platform for future generations of female riders to look up to.



Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek), 10th Overall

"I grew up as a kid always watching the Tour de France on SBS at home with my dad, watching the highlights and eventually the full stages. So it's [the Tour de France Femmes] been a dream since I was a kid and to finish it is amazing... it's been a really special week. I'm really proud of all the Aussies, great to see twelve of us and hopefully more in the years to come."



Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), 4th on Stage 8

"It's really special to be in this race and finish it and today, to wear my Australian colours and represent my country on the biggest cycling stage in the world, it's very cool."





Jessica Allen (Jayco-Alula)

"Racing the Tour de France is such a phenomenal thing and for me I didn't even know if I'd get to do it in my career. So it's super special and a privilege to be here, a big thanks to all the women before us and the future looks so bright for women's cycling. Seeing all the people on the Tourmalet yesterday and on every stage, every town we go through supporting us, it's just been unreal and I'm really, really happy to be a part of it.





"It's so cool, every time I go back home I see more young girls on bikes, and it's not even just the young girls, it's the older women too getting out there and just wanting to do it to be fit and healthy. For women of all ages and all capabilities I think it's so special and it's so good that we can have the TV coverage and people can see it."



Rachel Neylan (Cofidis)

"I've been on multiple altitude camps in the last eighteen months and just seen all the young girls coming up and up. The dedication, the knowledge and all the science they're putting around training at such a young age, it's quite phenomenal, it's such a joy to see.





"I really feel like this Tour signifies the unification of men and women in cycling. We don't need to call it women's cycling anymore, it's just cycling. If I leave any legacy behind to young Aussie girls, it's don't set any limits and believe anything is possible, you don't have to have it all figured out when you're 18, 20 years old because I didn't. We've [Australians] always been strong in women's cycling and I think that's going to continue forevermore."



Georgie Howe (Jayco-Alula)

"One year ago I was a consultant at EY and now I'm racing the biggest bike race in the world. It just shows that if you really want something and have fun doing it you can do whatever you want, really.





"So to any young girls watching, just have fun with whatever you're doing and you'll excel. It doesn't matter what age, where you're from, what your background is, whatever you have fun doing just give it a crack. You never know what can happen."



