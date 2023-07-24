Aussies wrap their 'unreal' Tour de France experiences

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE -plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





The 11 Australian riders who finished the 110th edition of the Tour de France rejoiced after riding into the Champs-Élysées on Stage 21.





Tour debutante Jai Hindley (BORA - hansgrohe) had many reasons to be excited at the end of the race, with his teammate Jordi Meeus winning the final stage as well as celebrating his own seventh-placed finish in the general classification.



"[It feels] unreal [to finish], mate," he told SBS Sport after the stage.





"I was really suffering during the last week and a half and, it's pretty amazing to come here and ride onto the Champs-Élysées and just enjoy the moment.





"The support has been incredible. From here on the roadside in France and also back home, with all the people staying up late watching the racing every night sending messages of support, it means the world."





Chris Harper (Team Jayco-AlUla) rode solidly in support of fourth-placed Simon Yates to finish as the second-placed Aussie in 16th overall.



"The cobbles are a bit rougher than what I expected. It was pretty brutal, actually, for the the last bit of the race, but yeah, just super happy to be in Paris," he said.





"It was nice racing there with Simon, second on the first stage, almost in the yellow jersey. [I loved] Just being out there having a crack and trying to get a stage result and working for Simon for the GC."





Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) finished one place behind Harper after seeing his GC hopes fade early in the race, but later enjoyed some freedom getting into the breakaway and was almost rewarded with a stage victory on two occasions, finishing third in Stages 10 and 19.



"It's always a fun time just coming through Paris," he said.





"And it's more relief, actually, just to finish a roller coaster three weeks.





"[I learned] that you just have to keep on going even when things don't turn your way. Things don't always come as you plan or as you dream as you hope, and you have to take the positives out of it."





Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) was thrilled to be a part of Matej Mohorič's victory on Stage 19, as well as contributing to Pello Bilbao's sixth-placed finish in the GC while finishing 28th himself.



"[The highlight was] being a part of Matej's stage win," he said.





"I sort of felt that I was part of his victory a little bit more than maybe some of the other victories where Wout [Poels] more or less was on his own for the break away."





Israel Premier-Tech's Nick Schultz and Simon Clarke also shared their personal highlights from the race, with the duo helping their Canadian teammate Michael Woods to victory at Stage 9 on the Puy de Dome.



"It was really fun one of those days up in the break with my teammate Krists [Neilands] and trying to really go after a stage win there with him was a super fun memory, but it's all blended into one great sort of experience," Schultz said after the stage.



"Having won a stage [myself] last year and and [Michael] Woods chasing that same dream for a bunch of years now, to see him tick that box and and score that mega stage win was by far the highlight for me and the team," said Clarke.





Harper's teammate Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco-AlUla) shared a rather humourous reflection on the race.



"I rolled around here in what is my ninth tour now, so I'm getting a bit old," he told SBS Sport's Simon Gerrans.





"But, it's always so fresh to look down the Champs-Élysées- and just soak it all up. So my biggest highlight for the Tour was rolling into Paris here.





"Always a goldfish brain if you forget how hard it was before."





The Team DSM quartet of Chris Hamilton, Matthew Dinham, Sam Welsford and Alex Edmondson sadly saw team leader Romain Bardet crash out on Stage 14, but the four riders enjoyed the experience of the three-week stage race.





Sam Welsford toughed out his Tour debut, the track convert to the road not expected to survive the three weeks of racing, but doing well despite not placing highly in the sprints.



"I'm pretty lost for words, mate," Welsford said.





"You don't really get to take it in when you're out there, but when you can see the Arc De Triomphe and you get to ride along this special road, it's pretty, pretty memorable."



The ever-happy Chris Hamilton played a team role to perfection, often the last man for Bardet in the mountains. He was just happy at being on the Champs Elysees at the end of it all.





"When you're caught up in the moment of it, I don't think you really appreciate it until you're back home," said Hamilton.





Matt Dinham , 23, was the youngest of the Australians riding the race. In his first season as a professional on the road, he was a surprise selection, but looked comfortable in the midst of the peloton, making a few breakaways as well.





"I think there was a lot of learning lessons these last three weeks," Dinham said. "The intensity of the race in here and just learning from some of the more experienced guys on the team.



Another debutant was Alex Edmondson , but at the other end of the scale, with the experienced rider finally getting a shot at the biggest race in the world in his eighth season as a professional.





"It's been a great experience for me and I'm sure it'll serve me well next year."





"To be honest, I was quite emotional there at the start," said Edmondson.

