Australia announce squad for 2023 Cycling World Championships

SBS On Demand will cover every second of the UCI World Cycling Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from August 3-13.





World cycling's governing body have decided to bring 10 disciplines together for the championships in Glasgow, in what has been billed as the biggest event ever staged in the sport.





Freestyle BMX, BMX racing, cross-country, cross-country marathon, downhill, observed trials, road cycling, track cycling and para-cycling will all be on show between August 3-13, with rainbow jerseys on offer for the riders who emerge victorious.





Six world champions will represent Australia in defence of their crown on the international stage, one both Paul Brosnan and AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner believe will display the depth of Australian cycling first-hand.





“With such an extraordinary cohort of riders, Australia will be among the most competitive nations,” said Brosnan, who is the Chef de Mission for the ARA Australian Cycling Team.





“We’ve been preparing for this event for months, and our athletes are ready to show off what they can do on the world stage.”





“These World Championships will showcase the strength, breadth and depth of Australian cycling and riding across every discipline,” Fechner added.





“There will be many a late night for Australian fans, who’ll be cheering on our heroes into the early hours of the morning.





“We know our amazing team will do us proud in Glasgow.”



Australians in each discipline

Road cycling



Women's Elite Road Race

Grace Brown (St Kilda CC, VIC) Brodie Chapman (University of Queensland CC, QLD) Lauretta Hanson (Macedon Ranges CC, VIC) Alexandra Manly (Central Districts CC, SA) Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Brunswick CC, VIC) Sarah Roy (Parklife CC, NSW) Amanda Spratt (Penrith CC, NSW)

Women's Elite ITT

Grace Brown (St Kilda CC, VIC) Georgina Howe (VIC)

Men's Elite Road Race

Simon Clarke (Carnegie Caulfield CC, VIC) Luke Durbridge (Midland CC, WA) Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC, NSW) Kaden Groves (Sunshine Coast CC, QLD) Michael Matthews (Vikings CC, ACT) Robert Stannard (Manly Warringah CC, NSW) Lucas Plapp (Brunswick CC, VIC) Harry Sweeny (Hamilton Wheelers CC, QLD)

Men's Elite TT

Rohan Dennis (SA) Jay Vine (Canberra CC, ACT)

Men's U-23

Patrick Eddy (Bendigo and District CC, VIC) Brady Gilmore (Eastern Goldfields CC, WA) Dylan Hopkins (Canberra CC, ACT) Alastair MacKellar (Sunshine Coast CC, QLD) Hamish McKenzie (Northern Districts CC, TAS)

Men's Junior

Oscar Chamberlain (Canberra CC, ACT) Joshua Cranage (Norwood CC, SA) Wil Holmes (Norwood CC, SA) Cohen Jessen (Alpine CC, VIC)

Women's Junior

Talia Appleton (Mansfield Mt Buller CC, VIC) Mackenzie Coupland (Midland CC, WA) Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Hobart Wheelers Dirt Devils, TAS)



Para-cycling Road



Women

Kaitlyn Schurmann (Port Adelaide CC, SA) – C1 Paige Greco (Lifecycle CC, QLD) – C3 Alana Forster (Ballarat Sebastopol CC, VIC) – C4 Meg Lemon (Port Adelaide CC, SA) – C4 Emily Petricola (St Kilda CC, VIC) – C4 Lauren Parker (Newcastle Hunter CC, NSW) – H3 Carol Cooke (St Kilda CC, VIC) – T2

Men

Keiran Murphy (Port Adelaide CC, SA) & Michael Freiberg (pilot – Midland CC, WA) – B Darren Hicks (Norwood CC, SA) – C2 David Nicholas (Bathurst CC, NSW) – C3 Grant Allen (Port Adelaide CC, SA) – H4 Stuart Jones (Parramatta CC, NSW) – T2



BMX Freestyle - Park



Women's Elite

Natalya Diehm (Lifecycle CC, QLD) Sarah Nicki (Freestyle ACT BMX Club, ACT)

Men's Elite

Alec Danelutti (Beenleigh BMX Club, QLD) Logan Martin (Nerang BMX Club, QLD) Joshua Matthews (QLD) Jaie Toohey (Beenleigh BMX Club, QLD)



BMX Racing



Women's Elite

Lauren Reynolds (Bunbury BMX Club, WA) Saya Sakakibara (Southlake Illawarra BMX Club, NSW)

Men's Elite

Bodi Turner (Maroondah BMX Club, VIC)

Men Under 23

Jesse Asmus (Nerang BMX Club, QLD) Oliver Moran (Manning Valley BMX Club, NSW) Matthew Tidswell (The Cove BMX Club, SA)

Women Junior

Sienna Pal (Terrigal BMX Club, NSW) Teya Rufus (Maryborough BMX Club, QLD)

Men Junior

Noah Elton (San Remo BMX Club, NSW) Joshua Jolly (Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club, VIC) Tommy Tucker (Pine Rivers BMX Club, QLD)



MTB Downhill



Women's Elite

Sian A'Hern (Canberra Off-Road Cyclists, ACT) Elise Empey (Mansfield Mt Buller CC, VIC) Lia Ladbrook (Beechworth Chain Gang, VIC) Ellie Smith (Central Coast MTB Inc, NSW)

Men's Elite

Kye A'Hern (Canberra Off-Road Cyclists, ACT) Josh Arcus (Hunter Mountain Bike Association, NSW) Troy Brosnan (Inside Line Inc, SA) Jackson Connelly (Albury Wodonga CC, NSW) Oliver Davis (Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers, VIC) Luke Meier-Smith (Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders, NSW) Remy Meier-Smith (Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders, NSW)

Women's Junior

Georgia Henness (Jindabyne Trail Stewardship, NSW) Alix Luckman (South Coast United Mountain Bikers, NSW) Zali Miklas (Greenvalleys Mountain Bike Club, NSW) Sacha Mills (Outlook Riders Alliance, QLD) Jessica Sheridan (Fat Tyre Flyers, VIC)

Men's Junior

Lewis Allbon (Canberra Off-Road Cyclists, ACT) Rye Carlyon (Red Hill Riders MTBC, VIC) Mitchell Claxton (Yarra Ranges Mountain Bikers, VIC) Nathan Dabbs (Mansfield Mt Buller CC, VIC) Kael Foale (Inside Line Inc, SA) Will Ireland (Southern Highlands CC, NSW) Jed Stanton (Red Hill Riders MTBC, VIC)



MTB Cross-country



Women's Elite

Rebecca Henderson (Canberra Off-Road Cyclists, ACT)

Men's Elite

Sam Fox (Launceston MTB Club, TAS) Cameron Ivory (Launceston MTB Club, TAS)

Women's Under 23

Zoe Cuthbert (Canberra Off-Road Cyclists, ACT)

Men's Under 23

Joel Dodds (Ipswich Offroad Cyclists, QLD) Domenic Paolilli (Hawthorn CC, VIC)

Men's Junior

Jack Ward (Yarra Ranges Mountain Bikers, VIC) Cohen Jessen (Surf Coast Mountain Bike Club, VIC) Levi Dougherty (RATS CC, QLD)

Cross-country Marathon

Women's Elite - Brodie Chapman (University of Queensland CC, QLD) Men's Elite - Joel Green (Seymour Broadford CC, VIC) Men's Elite - Tali Lane Welsh (Bendigo & District CC, VIC)

E-MTB

Men's Elite - Caleb Dodds (Ipswich CC, QLD)



Track Cycling



Women's Elite Endurance

Georgia Baker (Northern Districts Cycling Club, TAS) Sophie Edwards (Adelaide University CC, SA) Alexandra Manly (Central Districts CC, SA) Chloe Moran (Central Districts CC, SA) Maeve Plouffe (Port Adelaide CC, SA)

Women's Elite Sprint

Kristina Clonan (Sunshine Coast CC, QLD)

Men's Elite Endurance

Oliver Bleddyn (Norwood CC, SA) Josh Duffy (Launceston City CC, TAS) Conor Leahy (Peel District CC, WA) Kelland O'Brien (St Kilda CC, VIC) Sam Welsford (Northern Beaches CC, WA)

Men's Elite Sprint

Thomas Cornish (Southern Cross CC, NSW) Matthew Glaetzer (Central Districts CC, SA) Leigh Hoffman (Whyalla CC, SA) Matthew Richardson (Midland CC, WA)



Para-cycling Track



Women

Jessica Gallagher (St Kilda CC, VIC) & Caitlin Ward (pilot – Blackburn CC, VIC) – B Tahlia Clayton-Goodie (Geelong and Surf Coast CC, VIC) – C1 Paige Greco (Lifecycle CC, QLD) – C2 Amanda Reid (St George CC, NSW) – C2 Alana Forster (Ballarat Sebastopol CC, VIC) – C4 Meg Lemon (Port Adelaide CC, SA) – C4 Emily Petricola (St Kilda CC, VIC) – C4 Erin Rowell (Geelong CC, VIC) – C5

Men

Beau Wootton (Port Adelaide CC, SA) & Byron Davies (pilot – Balmoral CC, QLD) – B Gordon Allan (Parklife CC, NSW) – C2 Darren Hicks (Norwood CC, SA)– C2 David Nicholas (Bathurst CC, NSW) – CMichael Shippley (Balmoral CC, QLD) – C5



