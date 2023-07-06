Australia reacts as Hindley takes Tour de France lead

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Hindley slipped into the early breakaway and attacked his rivals on the final climb to surge up the general classification standings, where he now sits first overall and 47 seconds ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).





The nature in which he won the stage wasn’t part of the plan , according to Hindley, but the 27-year-old was happy to improvise and chance his arm on the 162.7-kilometre course.





As a result, Australia have now had eight riders wear the famous maillot jaune of the French Grand Tour, and members of the public were loving every bit of it.

