Tour de France

Aussie Focus

Australia reacts as Hindley takes Tour de France lead

Jai Hindley's name was on the lips of every Australian this morning after pulling on the yellow jersey with a sensational victory on Stage 5 of the Tour de France.

Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) reacts while wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) reacts while wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Source: Getty

Hindley slipped into the early breakaway and attacked his rivals on the final climb to surge up the general classification standings, where he now sits first overall and 47 seconds ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

The nature in which he won the stage
wasn’t part of the plan
, according to Hindley, but the 27-year-old was happy to improvise and chance his arm on the 162.7-kilometre course.

As a result, Australia have now had eight riders wear the famous maillot jaune of the French Grand Tour, and members of the public were loving every bit of it.
READ MORE

Aussie Hindley's bold move takes Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey

WATCH via SBS On Demand

Stage 5 - Full Replay - Tour de France 2023

Stage 5 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France 2023

Stage 5 - Mini Stage - Tour de France 2023

1 min read
Published 6 July 2023 1:05pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

