Australia reacts to Hindley's historic triumph

The first Australian to win the Giro d'Italia has caused a bit of a stir on social media, with people inspired by Hindley's win. We picked out some of the best Tweets that highlighting the enormity of the moment for Australian cycling.





A landmark moment in Australian sport

Matt Keenan and Bridie O'Donnell were commentating the final stage of the Giro d'Italia, ushering us through the experience of watching Hindley secure his first Grand Tour title. They also summed up the moment on social media perfectly.



Both are experienced commentators, less so on the spellcheck for #couchpeloton at 2.45am after a long night working. Isn't that always the way, your best tweets have little errors?





Matt summed up the zeitgeist so well that a news organisation took 'the best form of flattery is imitation' literally.





The #couchpeloton

An outpouring of support and emotion hit the social media feeds of many last night in the wee hours of the morning, with the real question being how to celebrate when the rest of the country sleeps?





A group of people who have been passionate fans of cycling for a very long time, the #couchpeloton is now over a decade old, still fueled by a mix of passion, banter and funny tweets.



The SBS Sport account isn't above going for a meme or two.







Cycling officials past and present got in on the act, sharing their emotions and memories of working with Jai and an apparently very agreeable swan in the past!



No official word yet on whether Hindley can expect a call from the new prime minster, WA premier or queen, or whether he'll just have to settle for being pestered by journalists, but WA governor Kim Beazley was first out of the blocks.



Aussies abroad





On the frontlines of the Giro d'Italia success was BORA-hansgrohe press officer Stephanie Constand. She fell in love with cycling while up late at night studying for her law degree, she's written for SBS Cycling Central, was interviewed by SBS' man on the ground John Trevorrow during the Giro and has a Phd with the thesis title 'Dying to Be Heard: The Construction of (Dis)empowered Female Bodies through Illness in Late Nineteenth-Century German Fiction'.





Arguably overqualified for the role, but it's moments like this that attract cycling tragics like no other as she was part of Jai Hindley's win and heard the Australian national anthem played in the Roman amphitheatre in the heart of Verona.





Zac Williams is a young West Australian photgrapher who is establishing himself as a professional cycling photgrapher with some great work over the past few seasons. He's really good friends with Jai Hindley, and celebrated the victory with a great story and pictures to go with it!



From afar

An old foe congratulated Hindley, as did the most recent one Tao Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz both great competitors who will surely be popping up again as the Australian's Grand Tour tilts continue.



If there's one team that deserves the plaudits however, it's BORA-hansgrohe, as they took their first Grand Tour win as a team, a landmark moment for any squad.



The most telling reaction of all came from Hindley after his Stage 20 performance catapulted him into the pink jersey with just the time trial to come. There aren't many sports where players literally collapse from exhaustion, but few who saw Hindley's effort would say that it wasn't warranted.

