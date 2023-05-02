Australian athletics on a high ahead of World Championships

Athletics Australia hosted five high-performance meets over the last five months to mark its most successful domestic campaign for quite some time, highlighted by the Maurie Plant Meet and the Australian Track and Field Championships.





As attendances soared, so too did the quality of competition showcased throughout the summer, with a total of eight Australian records and six international records falling.





Oliver Hoare and Jessica Hull also continued their rich vein of form on home soil, having taken bronze as one half of Australia’s mixed relay team for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst earlier this year.



As Hoare took victory in the John Landy Mile, Hull became the first Australian woman to win three tiles in one season after crossing first in the 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.





“Being part of the resurgence this domestic season has been super fun and energising,” Hull said.





“It didn’t matter whether it was cross country or track and field in this first part of the year, we saw that if our best athletes are out there racing and embracing home crowds, people will come and fill the stands.





“It’s important for us to support the domestic season where we can and carry the momentum overseas with us.





“Being able to compete against quality fields in Australia also sharpens and prepares us for what we’ll face from our international competitors.





“It’s going to be extra special for those of us who head away and compete internationally this year after seeing first-hand the support we have at home.”



Peter Bromley was equally impressed with the support athletics has recently received, with the Athletics Australia Chief Executive Officer adding: “This, combined with our success in hosting the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, has put Australian athletics on the world stage.”





The world stage will welcome the likes of Hoare and Hull in August, when the best track and field athletes descend on Budapest for the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships.



