Australian Ben O'Connor to lead AG2R Citroen at Tour de France

Aussie Ben O’Connor will lead the charge for French outfit AG2R Citroen at the Tour de France with the Fremantle product named leader of their 8-man squad for this year’s race.

Aussie Ben O'Connor has been named team leader for AG2R Citroen at the 2022 Tour de France Credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Against all the odds, O'Connor finished fourth overall in the 2021 race, capped by a memorable Alpine stage win from Cluses to Tignes which he won by five minutes.

At one point during the landmark stage, he'd even threatened to take the leader's yellow jersey and he continued his fine form all the way through to Paris.

AG2R general manager Vincent Lavenu is confident the 26-year-old can build on his 2021 performance and is the man to drive his team to success at this year’s Tour.

"We will start the Tour de France in Copenhagen with great ambitions," Lavenu said.

"Since last year, Ben O'Connor has shown us the extent of his qualities. With him, we will focus on the best possible general classification, without setting a specific objective.

"In view of what Ben showed us last year at the Tour and during the first part of this season, in particular at the Criterium du Dauphine (where he finished third in the general classification), he will naturally be our leader.

 "He has proven that his physical level allows him to compete with the strongest and he will start the Tour de France with the ambition of achieving the best possible general classification."
"We are certain that his sporting level, which he proved with his final podium at the Dauphine, can bring us real satisfaction."

AG2R are hoping O'Connor could achieve something as memorable as his fellow Western Australian and friend, Jai Hindley, who became only the second Australian man ever to win a Grand Tour when he powered to victory at the Giro d'Italia in May

The 2022 Tour begins on Friday, July 1 with the Grand Depart in Copenhagen.

The 2022 Tour begins on Friday, July 1 with the Grand Depart in Copenhagen.
Published 24 June 2022 at 1:23pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
