Australian cyclist Robert Stannard out of world championships after suspension for doping violation

Australian Robert Stannard, 24, has been provisionally suspended following the unearthing of a case from 2018 in which he is alleged to have used ‘prohibited methods/and or prohibited substances’.





Stannard rode for Australian WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla, then known as Mitchelton-Scott, during the period. The team is yet to make a statement.





There has been no communication from the sport’s governing body, the Union Cycliste International (UCI) at present, with the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider releasing a statement on Wednesday evening (AEST) on social media and through agent Signature Sport, run by Australian Jason Bakker.





“I have been notified by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that it considers that I committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation more than four years ago,” said Stannard in the statement.





“I have never intentionally or knowingly used a prohibited substance and will therefore ask for my case to be referred to the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal.





“I look forward to filing my defence and am confident of being exonerated and continuing my career.





“I will respect the confidentiality of the procedure and therefore will not be commenting further.”





Stannard will be removed from Australia’s road race team for the World Championships road race in Glasgow on Sunday, where he had been selected to compete. No replacement has been confirmed at this stage.





AusCycling released a brief statement on the matter.





“AusCycling was informed of the UCI’s provisional suspension of cyclist Rob Stannard earlier today.





“Regrettably, the provisional suspension for an Anti-Doping Rule Violation means that Mr Stannard will be unable to compete in the World Championships in Glasgow.





“We note that Mr Stannard rigorously rejects the stated reasons for the provisional suspension and has signalled his intention to appeal.





“AusCycling will continue to support Mr Stannard and will provide the UCI with whatever assistance it needs to swiftly resolve the matter.”



