Balsamo avoids late crash to take second stage win on Giro Donne debut

Balsamo's surge to the line came after a touch of wheels brought a host of riders down under the flamme rouge of Stage 5.





Several sprinters were able to navigate the pile-up, however, with Balsamo beating Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) and Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo–Visma) for yet another victory on home soil.





Despite the Trek–Segafredo star's efforts, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) retained her GC lead after finishing inside the bunch, though the news wasn't as good for her teammate, Emma Norsgaard.





Positioned behind Blanka Vas (Team SD Worx) and Silvia Zanardi (BePink), Norsgaard was unable to avoid the crash caused by the former and was later taken to a medical centre with pains in her wrist and shoulder.





Though x-rays confirmed no fractures, it remains to be seen whether the Danish sprinter will line up for Stage 6.



Vas' tumble brought down Zanardi, Norsgaard, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT), Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Caroline Baur, Aline Seitz (both Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad), Tereza Neumanová (Liv Racing Xstra), Milagro Mena (Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA), Elena Cecchini (Team SD Worx), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar-Travel & Service), and Inga Češulienė (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano).





Despite appearing to hinder Vas' balance in the lead-up to the crash, Balsamo confirmed it failed to affect her attack to the line but was worried for teammate Borghini's safety.





“The crash in the finale didn’t distract me from the sprint, but I got worried when I didn’t immediately see Elisa in the first group," Balsamo added.





"I heard on the radio that she had crashed. After, seeing her cross the finish line was a huge relief.



