Tour de France

Belgium-based van der Poel eyeing 'really super' form for Tour de France

Mathieu van der Poel is hoping the Baloise Belgium Tour will have him in "really super" form by the time the 2023 Tour de France kicks off next month.

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin Deceuninck in action at Dwars door het Hageland

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin Deceuninck in action at Dwars door het Hageland Source: Getty

Watch all 
the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Van der Poel formed part of the break in the opening stage of the UCI ProSeries event and helped lay the foundation for Jasper Philipsen’s eventual victory in the sprint.

Attacking with 88 kilometres to go wasn’t exactly the Alpecin-Deceuninck star’s plan going into the day but understood it would improve his own preparation for the French Grand Tour all the same.

“Let me first say that it was not my idea to go on the attack at 88 kilometres from the finish,” van der Poel told Dutch and Belgian media outlets, including Wielerflits and HLN.

“Well, I’m not hard to convince. The team wants to make the game difficult a little earlier. Jasper can handle a tough race better than the other sprinters.”
READ MORE

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France 2023: Your questions answered

The 28-year-old still finished sixth behind Philipsen’s surge to the line and backed that up with a second-placed showing behind joint overall leader Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) on Stage 2.

Battling Jakobsen also wasn't part of the plan for van der Poel, who was forced to make a "really fast" decision after Philipsen and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) were involved in a crash just four kilometres from the finish.
Such setbacks, including 13th at Dwars door het Hageland earlier this week, haven't fazed the Dutch rider. In fact, they've only accelerated his improvement with three stages still to come.

For van der Poel, the upturn in form is further justification of his decision to race in Belgium and not the Tour de Suisse like Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and the other rivals he’ll soon encounter at the Grand Depart in Bilbao.

“I noticed that my form is already better here than five days ago in Hageland,” van der Poel said. “I often need a few races to be really super.”

“A day like today is exactly why I’m here and not in Switzerland,” he added.

“I hope that I recover well and that I can also race attractively in the other stages in the coming days.”
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 16 June 2023 7:52am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Wout van Aert (R) with Jonas Vingegaard during the 2022 Tour de France

'It's quite disturbing' – Van Aert unhappy with Netflix Tour de France series

Tour de France

09:57

Godwin still buzzing after FIG World Challenge Cup success

Gymnastics

Godwin Osijek 3.jpg

Godwin still buzzing after FIG World Challenge Cup success

Gymnastics

20220731TDFFAZ0150-A.S.O._Thomas_Maheux.jpg

How the Tour de France Femmes changed my life

Tour de France Femmes

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates after winning the Criterium du Dauphine

Jumbo-Visma: Vingegaard's historic Dauphine victory sends message to rivals

Criterium du Dauphine

Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot gestures to the media during a press conference

Groupama-FDJ against plans to broadcast team radio conversations at Tour de France

Tour de France

Australians at the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine.jpg

Aussies make history at Dauphine on final standings

Cycling

soudal-quick-step-suisse_1686132619.jpg

'Not this year' - Evenepoel out of Tour de France

Tour de France