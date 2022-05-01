Bennett blitzes to first win of the season at Eschborn-Frankfurt

A perfect leadout from teammate Danny van Poppel launched Bennett through to the line ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert).





Bennett made sure to thank Poppel and the rest of his team for their performances, as the only German outfit in the race worked together to manifest a victory on home soil.

"I think the team were fantastic today," Bennett said following the race.

"They really looked after me all day, helped to control the race, and then in the final there was a perfect job in the positioning. Danny really timed the lead out to perfection, brought me inside 200 to go with a lot of speed.

"I had really good legs as well, but I just want to thank the whole team, the staff, just for supporting me the last few months, getting back on track, and always believing in me. I'm super happy with the result and it's fantastic to get the win for a German team at a German race."

A five-man breakaway formed immediately following the start of the 185 kilometre race, with Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo), Johan Meens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), Juan Antonio López (Burgos-BH), and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) trying to prevent a bunch sprint finish that loomed as inevitable.

The group built up as much as five minutes on the peloton at one point, who were initially happy to let them go before ramping up the chase in the second half of the race.

After 143 kilometres spent in the lead, the break was caught with 42 kilometres, the bunch staying together as potential attacks were swiftly closed down on the way into the finishing circuit.

BORA-Hansgrohe, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert, UNO-X and Bahrain-Victorious all jostled for position at the front of the group heading into the final lap of the circuit of Frankfurt, trying to get their sprinters in position.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) was the first to kick, leading out for teammate Kristoff in a decision that proved costly as van Poppel surged to the front with Bennett on the wheel.

By the time the Irishman launched through to the front, it was too late for Gaviria and Kristoff to latch on and they could only watch as Bennett sailed home for his 57th pro win.

The cycling just keeps getting better on SBS, with the Giro d'Italia coming up next week! Three weeks of full stages on SBS On Demand from the Italian Grand Tour, with live coverage Australia-wide on SBS and SBS VICELAND.