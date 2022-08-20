La Vuelta

Bennett powers to victory on stage 2 of La Vuelta

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett has powered to victory on stage two of La Vuelta to silence his doubters with his first Grand Tour Stage win since 2020.

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora - Hansgrohe celebrates winning stage 2 of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana Credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Bennett (BORA- Hansgrohe) scorched to victory in the denouement to Saturday's second stage after Australian sprint prospect Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) found himself out of position at the end of the pancake flat 175.1km route to Utrecht from 's-Hertogenbosch.

Alpecin-Deceuninck led the peloton for the majority of the stage and caught the five-man breakaway with 60 kilometres to go despite some contradictory pace-setting tactics.
Advertisement
Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made a solo push with about 30 kilometres to go but his effort proved futile as he too was caught ahead of the final technical final stages into Utrecht.

The 31-year-old Bennett, who's had a difficult couple of years since his last grand tour victory, also at the Vuelta, was given a perfect lead-out by his BORA-Hansgrohe teammate Danny van Poppel before comfortably holding off Mads Pedersen and Tim Merlier.

It was the Irishman's ninth win in the grand tours and continued his record of taking at least one stage in each of his last five.

"Danny launched me and it was down to the boys today ... I was more worried about holding on than passing people. It's nice. I knew I'd do it again," said Bennett.

"It's just a matter of getting the right legs. What I'm really happy is about is continuing my pattern of winning at every grand tour I've been in since 2018."

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) took over the leader's red jersey from teammate Robert Gesink after finishing the stage in fourth.

Primoz Roglic remains in fourth position in the general classification with Richard Carapaz (INEOS Granadiers) his closest rival 13 seconds back.

The Vuelta a Espana continues tonight with stage 3, a 193-kilometre route starting and finishing in the Dutch town of Breda. Watch the action LIVE from 8.20 pm (AEST) on SBS OnDemand and 11pm (AEST) on SBS.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 21 August 2022 at 7:45am, updated 19 minutes ago at 7:47am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Van Vleuten's emotional reunion with former teammate Gracie Elvin

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity

Stage 20 Yellow Jersey interview

'We did a perfect leadout' - Matthews

Phil Liggett: Voice of the Tour de France for 50 years

Faulkner leads the way for BikeExchange-Jayco