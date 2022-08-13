Football

Aussie Focus

Benzema, Kerr headline Ballon d'Or shortlists as Messi misses out

Karim Benzema and Sam Kerr are among the household names to have been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or and Ballon d'Or Feminin awards, but Lionel Messi is not one of them.

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Sam Kerr
Benzema appears to be the firm favourite for the coveted men's prize, while Kerr could face stiff competition from Arsenal star Beth Mead following England's triumph at the Women's Euros.

SBS On Demand will live stream the full ceremony in Paris on October 18 - the first not to feature seven-time winner Messi since 2005.

Messi's debut season in France failed to produce the form synonymous with his time at Barcelona, with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar also missing out on the 30-man shortlist.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, did make the cut; as did Cristiano Ronaldo and last year's runner-up Robert Lewandowski, who will now rival Benzema in Spain after signing for Madrid's Catalan rivals.

The Ballon d'Or would be the perfect reward for Benzema, who guided Los Blancos to the league and Champions League double last season following 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games.

Kerr was in a similar vein of form for Women's Super League winners Chelsea, having produced 20 goals and four assists in 22 league outings, before adding a further nine goals to her tally across all other competitions.

Despite the Matildas star's excellence, it appears Mead and fellow England teammates Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright are equally in contention, as is current holder Alexia Putellas.
READ MORE
2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 100 days until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

Ballon d'Or Nominees

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
  • Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
  • Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)
  • Casemiro (Real Madrid)
  • Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • Luis Diaz (Liverpool)
  • Fabinho (Liverpool)
  • Phil Foden (Manchester City)
  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
  • Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Harry Kane (Tottenham)
  • Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
  • Rafael Leao (AC Milan)
  • Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
  • Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
  • Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
  • Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)
  • Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
  • Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
  • Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)
  • Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
  • Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  • Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
  • Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)
  • Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
  • Vinicius JR (Real Madrid)
  • Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Ballon d’Or Feminin Nominees

  • Selma Bacha (Lyon)
  • Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
  • Millie Bright (Chelsea)
  • Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)
  • Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)
  • Christiane Endler (Lyon)
  • Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Catarina Macario (Lyon)
  • Beth Mead (Arsenal)
  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
  • Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)
  • Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)
  • Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)
  • Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)
  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
  • Wendie Renard (Lyon)
  • Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
  • Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 13 August 2022 at 4:10pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

Stage 12 White Jersey interview

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Van Vleuten's emotional reunion with former teammate Gracie Elvin

Stage 17 Yellow Jersey interview

Stage 20 Yellow Jersey interview

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity

Phil Liggett: Voice of the Tour de France for 50 years