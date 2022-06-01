Best of the 2022 Giro d'Italia

In its 105th edition, 'the hardest race in the most beautiful place' truly delivered on that promise, having more than its fair share of drama and action across the stunning landscapes of Hungary and Italy.





A tumultuous three weeks of racing proved more eventful for some, seeing BikeExchange-Jayco leader Simon Yates win two stages following a nasty crash in stage four, only before a knee injury forced him to pull out of the race in Stage 17.





Approaching its final stages, the Giro looked to have one of the closest finishes in its entire history with less than a minute separating then-race leader Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) from fourth-placed Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious).





Advertisement

Australian Jai Hindley would emerge from second place in the penultimate stage, taking a 1"25' second advantage over Colombian rival Carapaz and sealing the deal with his final stage time trial.



Stage 1 - May 6

The Grand Partenza from Hungary showcased the glorious countryside of the region, but it will be remembered for a thrilling uphill finale, with a nasty crash for Australian favourite Caleb Ewan on the final corner.



Stage 8 - May 14

A hilly circuit around Napoli didn't sound the most exciting of routes, but it provoked an exciting day of racing, with the formation of the breakaway and the fight for the win both fascinating battles.





Stage 9 - May 15

A blockbuster on the Blockhaus! One of the hardest stages in the whole race, and already there were pre-race contenders being found out, along with riders exciting on the steep slopes of the summit finish.





Stage 10 - May 17

If there's one stage win that will go down in the history books for breaking new ground in world cycling in 2022, it's this one. An attacking race, but the winner and what happened on the podium were the big stories after the stage.





Stage 14 - May 21

A short, tricky stage ended up provoking one of the hardest raced stages of the Giro d'Italia in recent years. The race blew apart midway through the day and never came back together, making it one of the decisive days for the general classification.





Stage 20 - May 28

After a number of stages in the mountains with tense finishes, the last chance for the climbers to make the difference was on the slopes of the Marmolada climb to the Passo Fedaia. It certainly was the scene of major upheaval, a stage that will live long in the memory.





Stage 21 - May 29