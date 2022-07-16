Bettiol laments 'few seconds' that cost him victory versus Matthews

Bettiol made his way into a fiercely contested opening breakaway and then looked the winner after chasing down escapee Matthews on the steep slopes of the final climb and then surging ahead. He had the victory taken from him by the Australian as he accelerated on the shallower gradient near the top of the ascent, leaving Bettiol in his wake.





“Sometimes you spend five hours on the bike and in a few seconds the victory goes from you,” Bettiol said beyond the finish line.





“I’d promised everyone in this team, everyone who makes a big effort for us, to try for another victory. I’m disappointed for me and for them and for people who believe in me.





“Uran wanted to help me and so that’s why I’m sorry for the faith a great rider like him, who is even my roommate, put in me. It would have been great to win for him and the team, who are all fantastic.”



It was a stark opposite to Matthews, the Canberran celebrating an emotional and sporting milestone as he returned to the winner’s circle on cycling’s biggest stage, speaking of the sacrifices being worth it thanks to the victory.





“I think Matthews deserved this victory,” said Bettiol of Matthews. “He started the attack with 42km to go. He did like I did a few days ago but he made it.





“I really thought my chance had gone when the three got away. Then in the final I got back up there. That’s the Tour, your feelings go up and down, you feel good and then bad.





“Then Matthews had that extra, final jump on me. I thought I’d got rid of him after attacking him as soon as I got up to him. But he’s a great rider who knows how to fight back. He deserves to win.”



The 2019 Tour of Flanders winner has had medical issues hamper his recent seasons, with chronic ulcerative colitis and COVID derailing his past two seasons. The Italian was looking ahead to the rest of the race and beyond for further winning opportunities.





“I’m optimistic about the remaining stages and especially for after the Tour,” said Bettiol. “After a really hard year, with all the health problems I’ve had, I finally feel good.





“I know my directeur sportif and my teammates have faith in me. I just hope to do something in this Tour or this season to pay them back. My season is not over and my Tour de France is not over. I’m disappointed but also a little happy too.”



