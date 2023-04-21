BMX National Series returns to WA for first time in four years

Catch all the thrilling BMX racing action from the opening two rounds of the AusCycling 2023 National Series LIVE via SBS On Demand from April 23-24.





Westside BMX club will host the two-day event which will feature more than 470 riders representing 58 clubs from around the country.





March 2019 was the last time the National Series went to WA, with the planned 2021 National Championships in Perth relocated to Queensland due to COVID-19 restrictions.





The long drought between top-tier BMX events in the west has local fans excited for what is set to be a massive weekend of racing.





Westside BMX Club President Faye RataJczak said she is looking forward to showcasing the state’s passionate support for BMX.





To be able to have riders coming from interstate and show them what BMX racing is in WA, that it's such an amazing, vibrant sport with a fantastic community of people, is a great opportunity,” Ratajczak said.





“So, we're really looking forward to hosting hundreds of riders here from more than 40 different clubs outside of WA.”



The Westside club played host to the 2021 WA BMX State Championships in 2021 and Ratajczak said every effort has been made to ensure the track was in top shape ahead of the National Series' opening round on Saturday.





“We went into, let’s call it, protection mode a few weeks ago, really making sure the track is getting lots of water and lots of love, and between now and the event, definitely it's going to have a whole heap of love, a lot of rolling, a lot of compacting, lots of water, so it's looking perfect for race day, weather permitting,” Ratajczak said.





“Lots of our local clubs are hiring the facility the weekend before, and we’re just running some extra gate nights and afternoons to give riders the opportunity to come in and turn their legs over and get track practice in.”





Australia’s top riders will be hoping to make the most of the Westside track and start the National Series in winning style with SBS On Demand providing live coverage of rounds one and two this Saturday and Sunday.





Live SBS On Demand coverage of the opening round of the AusCycling 2023 BMX National Series begins at 3:30pm (AEST) this Saturday, April 22 with Round 2 action from 12:30pm (AEST) on Sunday, April 23.





Highlights and a replay of both rounds will also be available via SBS On Demand.



How to watch Rounds 1 & 2 of the AusCycling 2023 National Series LIVE on SBS On Demand

Saturday, April 22





AusCycling BMX National Series - Perth, Day 1





3:30pm - 8:30pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Perth, Day 1 - Live Stream - AusCycling BMX National Series 2023





Sunday, April 23





AusCycling BMX National Series - Perth, Day 2





12:30pm - 6:30pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Perth, Day 2 - Live Stream - AusCycling BMX National Series 2023