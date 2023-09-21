Cycling

BMX stars back in action with World Cup racing

Rounds 5 and 6 of the BMX Racing World Cup from Sarrians, France will be the first since the crowning of the 2023 world champions and will be an important meeting for the Australians in competition.

There’s plenty of BMX Racing action left in the seasons, with 6 rounds of competition still to come in the BMX World Cup.

World Champions Bethany Shriever (United Kingdom) and Romain Mahieu (France) will be lining up for the first time in international competition since winning the elite titles at the World Championships in Scotland.
From an Australian perspective, Josh Mclean will make his return to international competition after he broke his talus bone in three places at the USA BMX Grand Nationals, which took him out of competitive riding for nine months.

“Physically, it wasn’t bad. It was nice to have a bit of a break after a big two and half years, even though it was forced and longer than what I would have liked,” Mclean
said in an interview with Auscycling.


“Mentally it was tough; the recovery time took a lot longer than expected. There were times when I thought I wasn’t going to be able to come back and compete at a high level again.

Matt Krasevskis, Hayden Fletcher and Jesse Asmus are the other Aussies in action in the Elite Men’s category at Sarrians, while 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships finallists Lauren Reynolds and Saya Sakakibara will lead Australia’s charge in the Elite Women’s races.

Sakakibara is the only rider with a victory for Australia in the BMX World Cup this season, taking out Round 3 of the competition in Papendal, Netherlands.
Tom Tucker and Noah Elton will be representing Australia in the Under-23 Men’s category.

How to watch the UCI BMX Racing World Cup on SBS On Demand


UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 5 - Sarrians

Sunday, 24 September

01:00am – 02:50am

LIVE on SBS On Demand


UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 6 - Sarrians

Sunday, 24 September

11:00pm – 12:50am

LIVE on SBS On Demand


UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 7 - Santiago del Estero

Sunday, 8 October

5:00pm – 6:50am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 
UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 8 - Santiago del Estero

Monday, 8 October

5:00pm – 6:50am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand
 

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 9 - Santiago del Estero

Saturday, 14 October

5:00pm – 6:50am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 
UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 10 - Santiago del Estero

Sunday, 15 October

5:00pm – 6:50am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand
Published 22 September 2023 9:53am
Updated 22 September 2023 10:04am
By Jamie Finch-Penninger
Source: SBS
