Bol's doping suspension cleared after B sample returns 'atypical' finding

Peter Bol, Australian 800m record holder was suspended by Sport Integrity Australia in January pending an investigation being launched into testing positive for erythropoietin, known as EPO, last year.





“Last month I told everyone that I was innocent and asked that everyone in Australia believe me and let the process play out,” said Bol in a statement. “I was hopeful that the process would exonerate me. This morning, I am relieved to report that it did.





“I was just informed that my B Sample did not confirm my A Sample. My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia. The relief I am feeling is hard to describe.”



The positive test was from a urine sample taken on 11 October. The 28-year-old protested his innocence at the time, with the normal process of the A sample and B sample confirmation before any announcement not being followed with a public leak of the information.





Bol turned voluntarily turned over his laptop, iPad and phone to Sport Integrity Australia in a bid to prove he had never attempted to procure the substance.





Bol thanked his supporters for their assistance during a month he described as a ‘nightmare’.





“I appreciate the support I have received from my family, me team and from so many people from Australia and around the world. The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare.





“I wish that the results of my A Sample had not been leaked, but there is nothing I can do about that. To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused. I have NEVER (emphasis supplied), in my life purchased, researched, possessed, administered, or used synthetic EPO or any other prohibited substance, and never will.”





Sport Integrity Australia has released a statement on Bol's tests, saying an investigation into his sample remains ongoing. The statement said Bol's B sample was an atypical finding (ATF) result.





The organisation noted that an ATF was not the same not a negative test result, and that the investigation into the matter remains ongoing. However, the body did add that Bol's suspension has been lifted.



