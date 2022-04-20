Brazil and Argentina to face off in Melbourne

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS from November 21.





The ‘Superclassico’ is the second time the two nations have gone head to head on Aussie soil in five years, with the match set to be a key part of both sides' World Cup preparations.

Brazil and Argentina were the top two sides in Conmebol qualifying going undefeated in their 17 matches to book their ticket to Qatar.

In 2017, more than 95,000 football fans filled the MCG as Argentina claimed a 1-0 victory against Brazil in an exhibition match in the lead up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula said his understanding was that both teams are expected to bring full-strength squads for the match.

"Our expectation, based on the discussions we've had, is that players like (Lionel) Messi and Neymar will be here," Pakula said.

"We can't be 100% certain about that but we've been told this is an important preparation for them in the lead up to the World Cup."

Seven-time Ballon D'Or winner Messi featured in Argentina’s last match Down Under in 2017, while Brazilian counterpart Neymar missed the match through injury.

The previous meeting between Argentina and Brazil, a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo last September, was sensationally abandoned just minutes into the game when home health authorities forced the game to be stopped due to COVID-19 concerns involving four visiting players.

With both teams now safely qualified for Qatar 2022, the June meeting in Australia should provide Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazil superstar Neymar the platform to showcase their mercurial talents.