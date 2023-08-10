Brown misses rainbows by mere seconds but belief only grows

Brown's silver medal in 2022 was somewhat of a surprise to her, finishing 13 seconds behind Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk to establish herself as one of the best time triallists in the world.





She came into 2023 with the absolute belief she could leave Glasgow with a rainbow jersey as the best in the discipline - another second place a disappointment rather than a surprise as she edged closer to realising her dream.





Brown produced a blistering ride to finish just six seconds behind Chloe Dygert (USA) who took her second world title, the Aussie beating some of the world's best by over a minute in the process, including Anna Henderson (Great Britain, 4th), Juliette Labous (France, 5th) and Demi Vollering (Netherlands, 6th).



"I think I was happy with silver last year when it was my first time on the podium, but since last year I've been dreaming of putting on the rainbow jersey and believing that it's possible," Brown said after the race.





The Sydney native, who backed up at the World Championships only a week after the Tour de France Femmes, identified her pacing strategy as the reason for not being able to make up the six seconds to Dygert.





"I didn't quite execute my pacing plan today," she lamented.





"I was planning to build a little more in the end, and I went harder in the start. If I hadn't, maybe I could have found those six seconds. I gave it everything I could.





"Last year, I raced not knowing if I had the potential to be on the podium, not knowing I had the potential to win the race. It was exciting and beyond my expectations to come second.





"This year I felt like I had it in me to win the race. I'm still very happy with silver but even more hungry to one day win it."



Despite no doubt being devastated to finish second again, Brown was all class in defeat to Dygert, lauding the American's effort to return to the pinnacle of the world championships after heart surgery and serious injury following her first title in 2019.





"Chloe was amazing today and deserves to win that, especially after all the tough things she's been through; it's inspirational," Brown said.





With the time trial in the rear view, Brown's focus now turns to the Elite Women's Road Race on Sunday night (AEST), a 154km course that will be the grand finale to the Glasgow World Championships.





"The course is quite crazy, actually," Brown told CyclingNews prior to the start of the Worlds last month.





"I went in and rode around the circuit, and yeah, it's a bit mental in the centre of Glasgow, but if I'm on a good day, then it can really suit me.



