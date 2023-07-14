Tour de France

Aussie Focus

Caleb Ewan abandons the Tour de France

Star sprinter Caleb Ewan pulled out of the 2023 Tour de France after being dropped during stage 13 of the race, abandoning soon after.

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 11

MOULINS, FRANCE - JULY 12: (L-R) Caleb Ewan of Australia and Pascal Eenkhoorn of The Netherlands and Team Lotto Dstny compete during the stage eleven of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 179.8km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins / #UCIWT / on July 12, 2023 in Moulins, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
 and 
Android
.

The Australian sprinting icon had gone close to recording his first sprint victory at the Tour de France since 2020, with third on stage 3 and an agonisingly close second-place finish behind the Tour's dominant sprinter Jasper Philipsen on stage 4.

However, in the next week or so of competition, Ewan had appeared out of sorts, dropped the first of all riders on the mountain stages consistently and not riding with his usual verve in the sprint finish to stage 11, where he finished 15th.

Ewan didn't speak to reporters at the finish to stage 13 after climbing into a team car before the major ascent of the Grand Colombier. Instead, Lotto-Dstny team director Stephan Heulot fronted the media to discuss the news on a mixed day for the team, with Maxim van Gils impressive to finish in second on the stage.

"It was a very difficult day, since yesterday and today he wasn't in good shape or a good mentality," Heulot told SBS Sport.

"It was difficult for him, difficult for us. We saw immediately after the last sprint it would be difficult for him to continue for a long time in the race.

"It's difficult for a lot of sprinters [to get through the mountains]. Moreover, Philipsen is over the bunch, he's the best sprinter in the world right now. But we can see the start of the season for Caleb is a little bit the same as this Tour, it's a pity.

"Yesterday he spoke about giving up. We tried to motivate him, but I guess it was a problem in the legs."

The 29-year-old Australian's immediate plans are unclear, with the UCI World Championships men's road race probably a bit too hard for him and the next natural target would be the Vuelta a Espana, a race that Ewan hasn't competed in since his neo-pro season in 2015.

Ewan has a year left to run on his contract with Lotto-Dstny, but whether he, or young Belgian talent Arnaud de Lie on a Belgian team takes leadership for next year's Tour de France is going to be a question that will be debated for the next 12 months.

"Sincerely, I don't know. I'm very disappointed," Heulot said when asked what Caleb's next steps would be after his exit from the race.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 15 July 2023 3:56am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Peloton Picks

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France

Jai Hindley during stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France

Hindley expecting 'full noise' climb up Grand Colombier

Tour de France

Ion Izaguirre takes the win on stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Izagirre makes it two wins for Cofidis with bold mountains attack

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE11-PODIUM

Vingegaard looking forward to Grand Colombier showdown

Tour de France

09:27

Stage 12 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

Tour de France Hommes and Femmes

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France

52:00

Stage 12 - Bonjour le Tour - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France