Carapaz joins EF Education EasyPost for 2023 season

Decorated Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz will leave INEOS Grenadiers to join American team EF Education EasyPost next season, in a transfer that could have massive implications in 2023.

Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) during the 2022 Tour of Poland. Source: Getty / Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner and 2019 Giro d'Italia champion has signed a three-year deal and will join a team with the likes of two-time Tour de France stage winner Magnus Cort Neilsen and European Time Trial champion Stefan Bissegger among others.

Carapaz has just started the Vuelta a Espana with INEOS Grenadiers, but it looks as if the Spanish race will be his final Grand Tour with the British team after joining in 2020 off the back of four years with Movistar.
After finishing third overall at last year's Tour de France, the Ecuadorian revealed his aspirations to win the French Grand Tour were part of his decision to choose EF Education EasyPost.

“This is a team with a lot of ambition and many things they want to achieve," he said in a statement on the team's website.

"I’m a piece that can fit into the team really well. I’m motivated and was looking for a team with the same objectives as me. I have the focus and want to try to win the Tour de France and I think that’s something we can achieve here together.

"The team wants to reach for its goals and that’s something really valuable to me. A team like this that wants to win a grand tour like me. This is something we will have to work a lot for because this is something that takes a lot of work, a lot of dedication, and that’s what this team has.
"I’m motivated to join the team to fight for this dream and the team has confidence in me so we’re going to achieve all that we can together."

Jumbo-Visma have also bolstered their ranks for next season in a big way with the signings of Dylan van Baarle from INEOS Grenadiers and Wilco Kelderman from BORA-Hansgrohe, both riders currently at the Vuelta.

Kelderman returns to Jumbo-Visma after leaving in 2016 for stints with Team Sunweb and then BORA, growing into a formidable rider with a top five finish at all three Grand Tours in recent years, third overall at the 2020 Giro d'Italia his best yet.

Dutchman van Baarle joins the team fresh off victories at Paris-Roubaix in 2022 and Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2021 after five years with INEOS Grenadiers in another big blow for the British team.

The Vuelta a Espana continues tonight with stage 2, a 175.1 kilometre flat stage from's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht. Watch the action LIVE from 9:10pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
3 min read
Published 20 August 2022 at 12:31pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:41pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

