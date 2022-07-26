Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Cavalli is still under medical supervision but has been cleared of serious injuries.





Laura Süßemilch (Platur-Pura) was also unable to finish the stage. Her team confirmed on Twitter that she has broken two vertebrae, but the fractures are stable.



Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Nicole Frain (Parkhotel Valkenburg) appear to be the most seriously injured of the Australian riders. While both were able to finish the stage, it is unclear whether Spratt will start Stage 3.





Strong cross-winds, slippery conditions and the high-stakes of the event are all contributing factors to a stage riders have described as "hectic".



Frain and fellow Australian Anya Louw (AG Insurance-NXTG) were among several riders involved in a crash with 30 kilometres to go. Louw was also able to finish the stage, but was one of the last riders to cross the line 11 minutes and 45 seconds behind stage winner Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).





In catching back up to the peloton after her initial crash, Frain was involved in the most horrific crash of the day, approximately six kilometres later. Spratt had already hit the ground and riders had either slowed, or were continuing to crash around her.





Frain noticed the situation too late and hit the riders in front at high speed. She was thrown off her bike in a horrific-looking scene, after colliding with Cavalli who had slowed almost to a complete stop to avoid the situation in front.





Cavalli, who recently finished second in the Giro Donne, was slow to move after the crash and withdrew from the stage on the advice of her team.





“The first medical examination, carried out by the race staff, showed that Marta suffered head and lower body trauma requiring her to go to the hospital for further examination,” FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope said in a statement posted on their website after four of the team’s riders were involved in the day’s crashes.





“The findings were reassuring and have not indicated any further injuries or fractures. Marta remains under medical supervision.





"FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope riders Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Evita Muzic and Grace Brown were also cleared of serious injuries.





"The entire FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope team and staff would like to extend their full support to Marta who, as usual, will return to the peloton even stronger and more determined. We would also like to thank the staff of the Léon Binet Hospital of Provins for their attention and kindness.





“The Women's Tour de France is far from lost for FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope, but this day reminds us how dangerous our sport can be. We will fight relentlessly on all the next stages of this Tour to play a leading role in the general classification. We will fight for Marta," said FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope.





"That was a hard day in the office for sure," Brown said.





"Everyone wants the win so bad, the racing is pretty hectic. I don’t think it’s going to calm down all week."



Spratt went to hospital for scans after finishing the stage and has also been cleared of more serious injuries.





“Amanda had lots of pain at her right ribs, knee and wrist,” BikeExchange-Jayco shared on Twitter.





“At the hospital she had x-ray and CT scan and luckily nothing is broken. For this reason we will evaluate tomorrow morning her situation in order to understand if she will be fit to race.”





Frain finished the stage mid-field. “I came down once and I got back to the peloton and there was another crash. I came off the cars so fast I wasn’t able to pull up and came down again,” Frain said, describing the timing of the second crash in relation to chasing back onto the bunch after the first.





“Not the best day,” Frain added, appearing visibly shaken.



Among other affected riders were Louw’s AG Insurance-NXTG teammates, Gaia Masetti and Ally Wollaston who had to abandon the Tour de France Femmes.





AG Insurance-NXTG confirmed that Wollaston, who finished Stage 2 just ahead of Louw, has a fractured wrist. Masetti has no fractures, but needed several stitches. She was unable to finish the stage.

