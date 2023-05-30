Giro d'Italia

Cavendish confirms 'special' Thomas exchange in fairytale Giro finish

It was a struggle all race for him, but Mark Cavendish (Astana) finally got a stage win in his final Giro d'Italia, his first victory in the final season before he calls time on an incredible career.

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 21

ROME, ITALY - MAY 28: Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 21 a 126km stage from Rome to Rome / #UCIWT / on May 28, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,) Source: Getty / Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,

Coming to the Giro with the hopes of a stage win, the prolific sprinter took his 162nd career victory on the final day of the race in Rome after a lead-out from old friend Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) helped him chase down and overtake Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) to win with daylight to the rest of the field.

And it was clear how much the win meant to the Manxman after the finish, an emotional Cavendish hugging all his Astana teammates and staff members as well as the many riders from other teams congratulating him.
"It’s beautiful, what a way to end my Giro d’Italia,’ Cavendish said following the win.

“My first Grand Tour victory was here in Italy in 2008, in Reggio Calabria, so to win in Rome is special. It’s the first time I’ve raced here, so to win is super nice.

“I couldn’t have ended my racing career in Italy with any better way than winning in Rome. It's a beautiful place to race. It’s perfect, really perfect.”

Asked if it was true that Thomas provided the lead-out for him, Cavendish confirmed the Welshman had given him a helping hand, not riding for his own aspirations with a second-place overall finish not in danger.

“I’d kind of said jokingly, ‘Fancy doing a lead out?’, then he just shouted, ‘Cav!’ and did it,” Cavendish explained of Thomas' actions in the finale.

“He’s so special and one of my best friends over the years.
Cavendish specifically looked for and found Thomas after the win, with the pair sharing a touching interaction that left everyone around them smiling.

“We saw yesterday with what he said, how upbeat and ever optimistic he is, despite losing the maglia rosa. That’s him down to a treat, it’s how he’s always been. He always sees a glass half full. That’s why he’s special," Cavendish continued in praise of Thomas.

“More than a great bike rider, he’s a f*cking good person and a friend.”

It was an extremely tough Giro d'Italia for all the riders, and Cavendish wasn't exempt from that, reflecting on what he'd endured in the three weeks to get to this point.

“To win with the boys, my friends and teammates, it’s one of those special stories that you have to get emotional and tell it with your hands like Italians do," Cavendish said.

“I suffered a lot in the last two weeks. Like a lot of guys, I’ve been sick. There was no way I’d have got through the mountains and to Rome without my boys around me.

“I’ve been part of some incredible teams, and you just know when you deserve a break. We deserved something from this Giro, and I’m happy to deliver it for the team."
3 min read
Published 30 May 2023 10:46am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

