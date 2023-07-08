Tour de France

Cavendish crashes out of the Tour de France

Equal Tour de France stage win record holder Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) abandoned the 2023 Tour de France on Stage 8 after a crash.

Astana Qazaqstan Team's British rider Mark Cavendish receives medical attention after suffering a crash during the 8th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201 km between Libourne and Limoges, in central western France, on July 8, 2023. Mark Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France on June 8, 2023 after a fall 140km into stage eight left the star British cyclist with what appeared to be a broken collarbone. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

A day after Cavendish had gone so close to recording win number 35 and taking a page in the record books all to himself, the 38-year-old crashed out of the race with an awkward fall at the rear of the peloton.

The crash seemed to be caused by a clash of wheels amid the peloton which saw a number of riders pull up sharply and others behind crashing with just over 60 kilometres to go.
Cavendish crashed with a small number of other rider, but it was clear immediately that Cavendish was the most severely hurt by the crash. His Astana-Qazaqstan teammates swarmed around him, but were quickly waved away to rejoin the peloton as it was quickly ascertained that Cavendish would not be continuing.
The British rider was seen gripping his collarbone before being taken away by ambulance, his abandonment from the Tour de France. confirmed by race radio.

The ‘Manx Missile’ was competing in his final Tour de France, having announced his retirement at the end of the 2023 season at the Giro d’Italia.

"He started his career at the Tour de France as a star, he goes out as a star," said SBS commentator Matt Keenan. "He's one of the all-time greats, he's the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour de France."

Cavendish's legacy won't quickly be forgotten, and his departure left a sour, subdued note on the racing for the rest of the day.
Published 9 July 2023 12:41am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

