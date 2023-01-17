Cavendish to Astana-Qazaqstan confirmed

Mark Cavendish’s future had been the subject of significant off-season speculation after the collapse of B&B Hotels late in 2022. Cavendish was heavily linked with the Qazaqstan state-sponsored squad, with the team confirming the deal overnight.





The deal sees the British national champion reunite with team boss Alexandr Vinokurov, who he raced against during the last years of the Qazaqstani’s career.





“I am really excited for this adventure,’ said Cavendish. “I raced with Alexandr Vinokurov for many years, and now I’m racing with his 2 boys! I remember when they were children the same age as my own, dreaming to be bike racers.





“Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to be a great place to be successful, with a strong team led by Alexandr, a champion on the bike and a gentleman off the bike. I’ve enjoyed a long career already, but the joy of riding my bike and the hunger to continue winning are as bright as ever.





“So, I’m looking forward to being part of a successful team, whether working with the team for wins, crossing the line first myself, or cheering on my teammates. As always, the objective will be for us to stand on the top podium.”



The 37-year-old is one of the greatest road sprinters of all time, who shares a phenomenal 34-Tour-de-France-stage-win-record with the legendary Eddy Merckx. Cavendish is the winner of the sprinter’s jersey in all three Grand Tours and also was the 2011 World Champion in the Road Race.





In the season of 2022 Mark Cavendish raced with Deceuninck-QuickStep and won Milano-Torino, a stage at the Giro d’Italia, Tour of Oman and UAE Tour, but missed out on a return to the Tour de France to take the outright record for stage victories at the premier cycling event.





Vinokurov was pleased to have secured the star sprinter for the team he manages.





“Well, Mark Cavendish doesn’t need any presentation,” said Vinokurov. “He is the best sprinter of all times, and I am happy to welcome Mark in Astana Qazaqstan Team. The arrival of a top sprinter in our team is kind of challenge for us, but we are ready for it. We see new ways and new possibilities.





“The goals however are still the same – victories in any kind of race: Classics, stages in different stage races and, of course, in the Grand Tours. Mark still has a big desire to win and we are going to support this feeling with all our forces in all kind of races.”





Astana isn’t renowned for its sprint train, and will likely rely on some combination of Martin Laas and Fabio Felline to deliver Cavendish as the final man in bunch sprint finishes.



