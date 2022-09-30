Chadwick on track to wrap up third W Series title under bright lights of Singapore

Singapore’s inclusion to the calendar marks the first time the series has travelled to Asia and with the world’s eyes watching, all 18 drivers will be keen to put on their best efforts around the streets of Marina Bay this Sunday night (AEDT).





All eyes will also be focused on defending two-times champion, Jamie Chadwick, who is primed to wrap up her third consecutive title this weekend, with just Austin, Texas and Mexico City remaining. Chadwick has won all but one race so far in 2022 and the Brit basically needs to finish in the points to secure the title from her nearest rivals Alice Powell, who won the last race in Hungary, Dutch driver Beiske Visser and fellow Brit, Abbie Pulling.





Having hit the track for official practice last night, Chadwick has made her intentions very clear that she wants to wrap up the title this weekend. Despite being interrupted by reg flags twice during the session, the Jenner Racing driver topped the practice timesheets with a 2:13.529 and finished half a second ahead of Pulling, with Powell just a further two tenths behind. Visser finished the session in fifth place, 1.4s down on Chadwick’s best.





A notable inclusion onto the W Series grid is Norwegian driver, Ayla Agren, who replaces Tereza Babickova due to injury. Predominantly based in the United States, Agren contested all rounds of last season, finishing a career best ninth at the final round in Austin. This year, she’s been selected as the series’ official reserve driver and her call up this weekend is a perfect chance to go one better around Marina Bay.





With qualifying happening tonight and the race itself on Sunday night, the on track drama in W Series continues in earnest




