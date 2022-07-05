Cobbles promise exciting racing, but should they be part of Le Tour?

During stage four, the SBS Commentary team fielded a question from the couchpeloton about which stage they were most looking forward to in this year's race.





And you could hear the enthusiasm in Matt Keenan's voice when he said, "For me, tomorrow, the cobblestones. I can't wait."



Stage 5 sees the peloton take on a course reminiscent of Paris-Roubaix, with 11 cobbled sectors making up nearly a quarter of the last 80 kilometres of the route from Lille to Arenberg Porte du Hainault.





With crashes on these treacherous stretches of road almost a certainty, the stage promises to be the first big day for the GC battle as the cobbles will test even the strongest of legs.





Knowing how dangerous and decisive the cobbles can be led Bridie O'Donnell to take issue with their inclusion in this year's Tour as she voiced her concerns with how the stage could affect the outcome of the race.





“I want them to navigate tomorrow safely," Bridie said of Stage 5.



"I know I sound irritatingly boring and safe, but I don’t think it’s fair putting a cobbled stage on Stage 5 of the Tour de France because you could take out somebody’s likelihood of winning the Tour.





"I know you need to be a complete rider, but crashing out because you came round a corner on cobbles is not fair."





Simon Gerrans was anticipating Stage 5 too but was most excited about Stage 12 on Alpe D'Huez, which will be cause for huge celebrations in France as it coincides with Bastille Day.





“I’m really looking forward to Bastille Day on Alpe D’Huez," Gerrans said.





"It’s always a party atmosphere on the Alpe D’Huez, and with it falling on Bastille Day this year, the national holiday in France, it’s going to be fantastic.”





Tour de France 2022 - Stage 5 - Wednesday, July 6





