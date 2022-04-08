Comeback trail paved with Amstel Gold for Spratt

Watch the women's Amstel Gold Race on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 2100 AEST this Sunday, with the men's race starting at 2235 AEST SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.





The punchy climbs and narrow roads of the Limburg region typically result in aggressive events, which culminates in one of the most famous set-pieces in cycling, the ascent of the Cauberg.

With an aggressive racing style in mind, Australian WorldTour outfit BikeExchange-Jayco has brought a collection of strong climbers for the relentlessly hilly event, in the shape of former podium finisher Amanda Spratt and Ane Santesteban.

Spratt has made a successful comeback from Iliac artery surgery, and looks to be building some good form, with a strong performance at the Tour of Flanders indicating that she’s beginning to get back to the levels when she was considered one of the best riders in the world.

“I feel like every race has been an improvement for me,” said Spratt. “After talking to the doctors, I’ve had to realise that I still have some way to go before I am back in my top form, so patience is key but it’s promising for me to see improvements.

“I really killed myself at Flanders to the point where my legs literally had no power left in them so I am hoping after some easy days my body can soak it all in and I can lift another level for Amstel.”

The race is one of past success for the Sydneysider, gracing the podium back in 2018, after a late attack held to the finish, before finishing fourth in 2021.

“I have great memories from Amstel after finishing 3rd in 2018,” said Spratt. This year we go back to the traditional beginning of the course before finishing with the loops around the Cauberg.

“I like the toughness of the course and know we will have several key moments to be in the front. I expect it to be an aggressive race where having numbers at the front will be important and I think the team we have on the start line are capable of being there.

“It’s a race that I am passionate about and love so I think you can always bring your ‘A Game’ and suffer that little bit more. I can’t wait to see what we can do as a team.”

The team also has options of riders more suited to versatile roles, should the 128.5km event come down to a fast finish, with all-rounders Georgia Williams, Chelsie Tan Wei Shi, Alex Manly and Arianna Fidanza.

Manly, in particular, was in good form at the Tour of Flanders, showing that she was able to follow the major attacks on the hardest climbs mid-race, ultimately finishing 18th overall.

The eighth edition of the Amstel Gold Race women’s event returns to a traditional route with no less than 19 climbs, including four ascents of the famous Cauberg as the peloton tackle three local finishing laps around Valkenberg.

If you’re thinking that Amstel Gold Race is earlier this year, you are correct. Due to French elections this weekend, Amstel Gold Race and Paris-Roubaix have switched places on the calendar for the first time in history.

Watch the women's Amstel Gold Race on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 2100 AEST this Sunday, with the men's race starting at 2235 AEST SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.