Cool Kopecky eyeing history on Paris-Roubaix cobbles

Watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on SBS VICELAND from 11:15pm (AEST) on April 8, followed by the men's edition at 7pm (AEST) on April 9 via SBS On Demand.





Kopecky collected her second consecutive Flanders title last weekend after combining with two SD Worx teammates and outlasting Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) on the Oude Kwaremont.





The 27-year-old soloed to the line for the remaining 18 kilometres to continue what’s been the best season of her career, having previously soloed to success at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Nokere Koerse.



READ MORE Kopecky utilises SD Worx numbers for dominant Flanders win

Those three victories have come in just five races thus far, with Kopecky also earning second place at Strade Bianche after being pipped to the line by teammate Demi Vollering.





Paris-Roubaix Femmes is the next classic in her sights, but the Belgian doesn’t appear to be under any pressure ahead of the 145.4-kilometre course to the Velodrome Andre-Petrieux.





“For me, there’s less pressure,” Kopecky told VeloNews . “Of course, you want to win the race again and we will not be happy if we don’t win the race again.





“But, if we don’t the race, I think we already can be quite happy with how the season went.





“It cannot be like this the whole year of every weekend.”





SD Worx are aiming to be the first team other than Trek-Segafredo to claim success on the French cobbles; Lizzie Deignan won the first women’s edition in 2021 before teammate Elisa Longo Borghini stormed to the line last year.





Borghini will return to the start line in Compiegne looking to avenge her third-placed showing in Flanders and will fancy her chances on the predominantly flat route through 17 cobbled sectors.



READ MORE Classics continue this weekend with Paris-Roubaix on SBS

Unlike previous years, this course will feature an extra 20 kilometres for the peloton to cover, with race organisers adding two distinct loops around the roads prior to the first lot of cobblestones.





Marta Bastianelli is another woman who could trouble the likes of Kopecky and Borghini, providing the UAE Team ADQ rider can keep pace with the front group heading into the velodrome.





Team DSM’s Pfeiffer Georgi and Canyon-SRAM trio Maike van der Duin, Shari Bossuyt and Elise Chabbey are also expected to challenge, as is Dutch rider Marjolein van’t Geloof (Human Powered Health).



