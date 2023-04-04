Cycling

Cool Kopecky eyeing history on Paris-Roubaix cobbles

Lotte Kopecky believes she’ll be under less pressure at this year’s Paris-Roubaix despite harbouring hopes of being the first woman to win the Tour of Flanders and coveted cobble in the same season.

Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx tackles the cobbles during the Tour of Flanders

Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx tackles the cobbles during the Tour of Flanders Source: Getty

Watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on SBS VICELAND from 11:15pm (AEST) on April 8, followed by the men's edition at 7pm (AEST) on April 9 via SBS On Demand.

Kopecky collected her second consecutive Flanders title last weekend after combining with two SD Worx teammates and outlasting Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) on the Oude Kwaremont.

The 27-year-old soloed to the line for the remaining 18 kilometres to continue what’s been the best season of her career, having previously soloed to success at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Nokere Koerse.
READ MORE

Kopecky utilises SD Worx numbers for dominant Flanders win

Those three victories have come in just five races thus far, with Kopecky also earning second place at Strade Bianche after being pipped to the line by teammate Demi Vollering.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes is the next classic in her sights, but the Belgian doesn’t appear to be under any pressure ahead of the 145.4-kilometre course to the Velodrome Andre-Petrieux.

“For me, there’s less pressure,” Kopecky told VeloNews. “Of course, you want to win the race again and we will not be happy if we don’t win the race again.

“But, if we don’t the race, I think we already can be quite happy with how the season went.

“It cannot be like this the whole year of every weekend.”

SD Worx are aiming to be the first team other than Trek-Segafredo to claim success on the French cobbles; Lizzie Deignan won the first women’s edition in 2021 before teammate Elisa Longo Borghini stormed to the line last year.

Borghini will return to the start line in Compiegne looking to avenge her third-placed showing in Flanders and will fancy her chances on the predominantly flat route through 17 cobbled sectors.
READ MORE

Classics continue this weekend with Paris-Roubaix on SBS

Unlike previous years, this course will feature an extra 20 kilometres for the peloton to cover, with race organisers adding two distinct loops around the roads prior to the first lot of cobblestones.

Marta Bastianelli is another woman who could trouble the likes of Kopecky and Borghini, providing the UAE Team ADQ rider can keep pace with the front group heading into the velodrome.

Team DSM’s Pfeiffer Georgi and Canyon-SRAM trio Maike van der Duin, Shari Bossuyt and Elise Chabbey are also expected to challenge, as is Dutch rider Marjolein van’t Geloof (Human Powered Health).

In addition to the men's race on Sunday night, SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air all the action from the women's equivalent LIVE from 11:15pm (AEST) on Saturday night.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 5 April 2023 9:03am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
France

Most popular

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) compete in the Tour of Flanders

Rivals react as Pogacar powers to Tour of Flanders triumph

Cycling

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) traverse the cobblestones during the Tour of Flanders

Van Aert, van der Poel among stars to shine on Paris-Roubaix cobblestones

Cycling

FotoJet (18).jpg

Filip Maciejuk disqualified from Tour of Flanders after causing horror crash

Cycling

04:36

Pogačar's stunning Flanders attack! - The Finale with Mark Renshaw

Cycling

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023 - Men's Elite

Attacking Pogacar reigns supreme in Flanders

Cycling

08:33

Men's Race - Winning Moment - Tour of Flanders 2023

09:48

NRS Elite Road Races - Highlights - Tour de Brisbane 2023

Cycling