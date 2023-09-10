Costa's Vuelta triumph as old head beats young legs

Watch La Vuelta a Espana 2023 live on SBS VICELAND, or head to the SBS On Demand La Vuelta hub , which contains replays, highlights and more for you to catch up on all the action.





Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) wasn’t there to make friends in the finale of stage 15, but he triumphed in the end after sitting on the decisive move with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) over the top of the final climb to Lekunberri. He saved it all for the final sprint to the line, beating Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Buitrago.





Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) finished fourth on the stage, just two seconds back, nearly chasing back on after a dogged effort throughout the stage, first to force the breakaway clear, then to neutralise attacks from the break on the final climb.



Costa’s wins have been few and far between in recent years, but 2023 was a rejuvenation for the former world champion, moving to Intermarché-Circus-Wanty and racing for the win more often.





"This team has believed in me from the first moment. I started this season in good condition, and now one victory at the Vuelta a España, for me, is very important, and for the team. I'm so happy," Costa said.





After two emotional days in the Pyrenees, particularly for pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel, stage 15 got underway with the Belgian star again the centre of attention.





The former race leader was in seemingly every move that threatened to go clear, with each dutifully chased back by the peloton on the flat opening section of the stage.





The 19km climb of Puerto de Lizarraga climb began with 100km to race and changed the impasse within the main bunch. Evenepoel attacked again and was joined by Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek), before a mass movement of riders, a group of about 20 riders joining the head of affairs.



Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) attacked and Jonas Vingegaard went across with them to the front group to protect teammate Sepp Kuss’ red leader’s jersey





The presence of two riders high on the general classification prompted Jumbo-Visma, to shut the attack down.





A large front group formed up after all the attacking, and Evenepoel continued to force the issue, going clear again in pursuit of Cristian Rodriguez (Arkea-Samsic). There was a general following from likely breakaway candidates and a 15-rider group made up the eventual escapees, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious), Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny), Kenny Elissonde (Lidl-Trek), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Nico Denz and Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education), Geoffrey Bouchard and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), Rui Costa (Intermarché), Einer Rubio (Movistar), Chris Hamilton (DSM Firmenich) and Cristian Rodriguez (Arkea Samsic) present.





The group was allowed an advantage that hovered between two and three minutes, and the stage came down to the final category 2 climb of the Puerto de Zuarrorrate.





Evenepoel was often on the front warding off attacks, including some from Australian Chris Hamilton, but his resolve was finally broken by a Buitrago assault. Costa was the only rider to latch on immediately, but he wasn’t willing to cooperate with his younger rival, to the evident anger of the Colombian.





Kämna joined them and the trio crested the summit of the climb, but then the German rider crashed while leading on the descent, allowing Buitrago and Costa to go clear.





Costa continued to stay away from unnecessary energy expenditure with Buitrago, and the two looked at each other, allowing Kämna to get back on and then a group containing Hamilton and Evenepoel to approach in the final kilometres.





Kämna led out the final three-rider sprint, but Costa pounced late to win, saving his legs for the vital moment. Kämna was second, Buitrago third and Evenepoel leading the group just two seconds behind for fourth.





Sepp Kuss retained the overall lead on a day where there was no change in the order of the top 15 riders on the general classification.



