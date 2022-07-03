Danish fans steal the show at Tour de France

While there has been plenty of thrilling racing, the SBS Commentary team couldn’t help but single out the incredible Danish support for creating a party-like atmosphere at Le Tour.





Whether along the roads of the Danish countryside or even in the rain during the opening stage in Copenhagen, Denmark’s cycling fans have come out in huge numbers.



Advertisement

“For the third straight day absolutely every vantage point of the route is full to the brim with passionate supporters,” SBS Commentator Matt Keenan said during coverage of Sunday night’s third stage.





“The population of Denmark is only about five and a half million, and going by all the people out to watch the race they’ve all phoned a friend to join them to start the 109 th edition of the race in style.



“Yesterday on stage 2 I thought these are the biggest crowds we are going to see at the Tour de France this year and only 24 hours later I think the Danish fans have outdone themselves.”





Fellow SBS Commentator and former World hour record holder Bridie O’Donnell said Tour de France fever has truly caught on in Denmark.



Cycling fans cheer at stage three of the Tour de France cycling race, 182km from Vejle to Sonderborg, Denmark Source: AFP / JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images “Since we arrived in Copenhagen last week, I’ve noticed there has been so much atmosphere around the race,” O’Donnell said.





“People have been getting their flags out and lining up on the roadside hours before the peloton is due to pass through.



“It has been an incredible time here in Denmark and one which won’t be forgotten anytime soon.”



