Day-by-day guide to the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The top track cyclists in the world assemble just outside Paris to fight it out on the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for the rainbow bands.
Tokyo 2020 Olympians Kelland O'Brien, Lucas Plapp and Sam Welsford reunite together on the boards for the first time since winning team pursuit bronze at Izu Velodrome last year.
Welsford and O’Brien have both tasted rainbow glory at prior UCI Track World Championships, with Welsford a three-time team pursuit world champion as well as the 2019 scratch race world champion, while O’Brien is a two-time team pursuit world champion.
The WorldTour neo-pro trio are joined by rising stars Josh Duffy and Conor Leahy, who both played pivotal roles for Australia at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The exciting Australian Cycling Team and Team BikeExchange-Jayco road racing trident of Georgia Baker, Alexandra Manly and Ruby Roseman-Gannon are joined by soon-to-be WorldTour neo-pro Maeve Plouffe and Chloe Moran.
Baker and Manly bring world championship-winning pedigree to the squad, while Roseman-Gannon will be making her elite Track World Championships debut.
Australia’s 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning men’s team sprint squad remains unchanged for the 2022 UCI Track World Championships.
Australian Cycling Team veteran Matthew Glaetzer is joined by Leigh Hoffman, Thomas Cornish and 2022 revelation Matthew Richardson.
On the women’s sprint side, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kristina Clonan will look to continue her ascension up the ranks and build on her successful Birmingham 2022 individual results.
If you're new to track cycling the UCI has helpfully compiled a
UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 1
Thursday, October 13
02:50am-06:50am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Events-
Women + Men Team Sprint Qualifying, 1st Round, Finals
Women Scratch Race 10km - Final
Men Team Pursuit - 1st Round
UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 2
Friday, October 14
03:20am-06:55am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Events-
Women Team Pursuit - 1st Round
Women Sprint - 1/4 Finals
Men Keirin - 3rd Round, Finals
Men Team Pursuit - Finals
Women Elimination - Finals
Women Team Pursuit - Finals
UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 3
Saturday, October 15
3:20am-7:20am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Events-
Men Points Race - Finals
Women Sprint - 1/2 Final, Finals
Women Omnium - Elimination, Points Race - Finals
Men Kilometre TT - Finals
Men Individual Pursuit - Finals
IP medalists Filippo Ganna (ITA), Jordan Kerby (AUS) and Kelland O'Brien (AUS) at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Hong Kong. Source: Getty
UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 4
Sunday, October 16
2:20am-5:55am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Events-
Women 500m TT - Finals
Men Sprint - 1/4 Final
Women Madison - Finals
Men Omnium - Elimination, Points Race - Finals
Men Sprint - 1/4 Final
UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 5
Sunday, October 16
8:50pm-2:05am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Events-
Women Points Race - Finals
Men Sprint - 1/2 Final, Finals
Women Keirin - 2nd Round, Finals
Men Madison - Finals
Men Elimination - Finals