Day-by-day guide to the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The top track cyclists in the world assemble just outside Paris to fight it out on the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for the rainbow bands.





Tokyo 2020 Olympians Kelland O'Brien, Lucas Plapp and Sam Welsford reunite together on the boards for the first time since winning team pursuit bronze at Izu Velodrome last year.





Welsford and O’Brien have both tasted rainbow glory at prior UCI Track World Championships, with Welsford a three-time team pursuit world champion as well as the 2019 scratch race world champion, while O’Brien is a two-time team pursuit world champion.





The WorldTour neo-pro trio are joined by rising stars Josh Duffy and Conor Leahy, who both played pivotal roles for Australia at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The exciting Australian Cycling Team and Team BikeExchange-Jayco road racing trident of Georgia Baker, Alexandra Manly and Ruby Roseman-Gannon are joined by soon-to-be WorldTour neo-pro Maeve Plouffe and Chloe Moran.





Baker and Manly bring world championship-winning pedigree to the squad, while Roseman-Gannon will be making her elite Track World Championships debut.





Australia’s 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning men’s team sprint squad remains unchanged for the 2022 UCI Track World Championships.





Australian Cycling Team veteran Matthew Glaetzer is joined by Leigh Hoffman, Thomas Cornish and 2022 revelation Matthew Richardson.





On the women’s sprint side, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kristina Clonan will look to continue her ascension up the ranks and build on her successful Birmingham 2022 individual results.





If you're new to track cycling the UCI has helpfully compiled a selection of introductory videos on how each event works.



UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 1

Thursday, October 13



02:50am-06:50am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Events-



Women + Men Team Sprint Qualifying, 1st Round, Finals



Women Scratch Race 10km - Final



Men Team Pursuit - 1st Round





UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 2

Friday, October 14



03:20am-06:55am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Events-



Women Team Pursuit - 1st Round





Women Sprint - 1/4 Finals



Men Keirin - 3rd Round, Finals



Men Team Pursuit - Finals



Women Elimination - Finals



Women Team Pursuit - Finals





UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 3

Saturday, October 15



3:20am-7:20am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Events-



Men Points Race - Finals





Women Sprint - 1/2 Final, Finals



Women Omnium - Elimination, Points Race - Finals



Men Kilometre TT - Finals



Men Individual Pursuit - Finals



IP medalists Filippo Ganna (ITA), Jordan Kerby (AUS) and Kelland O'Brien (AUS) at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships, Hong Kong. Source: Getty



UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 4

Sunday, October 16



2:20am-5:55am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Events-





Women 500m TT - Finals



Men Sprint - 1/4 Final



Women Madison - Finals



Men Omnium - Elimination, Points Race - Finals



Men Sprint - 1/4 Final





UCI Track World Championships 2022 - Day 5

Sunday, October 16



8:50pm-2:05am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Events-





Women Points Race - Finals





Men Sprint - 1/2 Final, Finals



Women Keirin - 2nd Round, Finals



Men Madison - Finals

