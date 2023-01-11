Day out to defend overall title as Iron Series returns to Sydney

Iron Series

Defending champion Ali Day will look to keep his overall title hopes alive when the Iron Series returns to Sydney for the third and fourth round this weekend.

Australian Ironman Ali Day in action

Day went winless through the first two rounds after slicing his toe open but still managed to place following treatment, and currently trails Matt Bevilaqua and Ben Carberry on the ladder.

The four-time Nutri-Grain Series champion will hope for a better outcome at Maroubra Beach, though the Super Sprint and Survival formats only complicate his chances.

Meanwhile, Georgia Miller will seek success of her own in the Ironwoman Series, with the current Australian champion sitting top of the ladder after the first two rounds in Manly.

Miller’s performance was a testament to her determination and recovery, having been only six weeks removed from a hamstring tear.

Lizzie Welborn will form her main rival in the forthcoming rounds and will rely on her local knowledge to steer her out of second place and towards the top of the pile.

All the action, complete with commentary from former Ironwoman Candice Warner, will be shown live on SBS and SBS On Demand this weekend, with coverage of Round 3 beginning on Saturday, January 14 from 1pm (AEDT).

Round 3 & 4 | Sat 14 Jan + Sun 15 Jan | Maroubra Beach (NSW)

Watch on SBS and SBS On Demand from 1.00pm – 3.00pm AEDT
How to watch the Iron Series on SBS

2 min read
Published 11 January 2023 at 1:36pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

