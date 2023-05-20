Giro d'Italia

Denz at the double in Cassano Magnano as Armirail into pink

Nico Denz (BORA-Hansgrohe) won his second stage of the 2023 Giro d'Italia from the breakaway as the peloton battled another cold, windy day.

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 14

CASSANO MAGNAGO, ITALY - MAY 20: Nico Denz of Germany and Team BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 14 a 194km stage from Sierre to Cassano Magnago / #UCIWT / on May 20, 2023 in Cassano Magnago, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,) Source: Getty / Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,

The German again showed his power and endurance to win the sprint for victory as he did on Stage 12, this time beating out Derek Gee (Israel Premier-Tech) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education EasyPost).

The finishing trio managed to chase down and overtake a lead group of the other breakaway riders of the day in Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep) who had attacked with 50 kilometres to go.
“I felt super good today and I got from the beginning the opportunity to go for the break, which I used again,” Denz said after the stage. “I was marking Trek, Israel and Movistar, who were all with numbers. I thought we lost it because it seemed that they couldn’t close it."

“But then the attacks went on the hills in the final. I still felt really good and followed. In the end, we almost closed it but when we stopped pushing, I thought it was all for nothing.

"I didn’t want fourth because I already won so I closed it and then Bettiol launched. I jumped on his wheel and went full to the line and – again, crazy."
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Stage 14 - Replay Part 1 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Stage 14 - Replay Part 2 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Stage 14 - Extended Highlights - Giro d'Italia 2023

Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) managed to finish 53 seconds behind the podium group and take over the overall lead, snatching the maglia rosa from Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) who spent another cautious day with his team in the peloton.

The Frenchman's efforts now see him with the biggest overall lead in the race so far, Thomas trailing in second by a minute and 41 seconds with seven stages to go to the finish in Rome.

The Giro d'Italia continues tonight with Stage 15, a 195 kilometre mountain stage from Seregno to Bergamo. Watch the action LIVE from 7:35pm AEST on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 21 May 2023 8:03am
Updated 21 May 2023 9:07am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Kaden Groves wins Stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Groves abandons as crashes and illness see Aussies battle at Giro

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 12

Berwick holds his own in Giro breakaway: 'I'm not doing sh*t'

Giro d'Italia

Overall leader Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) during Stage 13 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Thomas confirms truncated stage helped Giro organisers avoid rider strike

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 13

Giro chaos continues as Rubio wins truncated Stage 13

Giro d'Italia

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 12

Pedersen withdraws from Giro with tracheitis illness

Cycling

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 3

Giro d'Italia mountain tests headline huge weekend of Sport on SBS

SBS Sport

giro.jpg

Wild weather, COVID and crashes: All the Giro casualties

Giro d'Italia