Diamonds reveal surprising squad for Netball World Cup

Australia have a record 11 World Cup titles to their name already, and will be looking to add to that impressive record with a new look squad in South Africa.





The 12-strong team, plus three reserves, will be led by captain Liz Watson for the tournament starting on July 28. The semi-finals and finals of the World Cup will be broadcast live and free on SBS VICELAND , from August 5-7.



Watson will be joined in the midcourt by Ash Brazill, Paige Hadley and Jamie-Lee Price, while vice captain Steph Wood has been selected alongside fellow goalers Kiera Austin, Sophie Garbin and Cara Koenen.





However, Donnell Wallam was one of the names that did not appear in the squad of 12, with the Queensland Firebirds goal-shooter only listed as a reserve.





The 29-year-old, who famously scored the match-winning buzzerbeater goal on debut for the Diamonds against England last year, shot the most goals out of any Australian in the 2023 Suncorp Super Netball season with 669 at an 87 per cent accuracy rate.





While Collingwood’s Garbin was selected ahead of Wallam, Kate Moloney also missed the cut with Giants midcourter Price getting the nod instead.



Origin Australian Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich spoke of the headaches which came with selection.





“We have incredible strength and depth in our squad, which is a credit to each player’s ability to perform in both the Diamonds program and the Suncorp Super Netball League,” Marinkovich said.





“We are confident we have the versatility across our combinations, and I’m excited by the variations we can put out on the court in Cape Town.





“We have been building towards the 2023 Netball World Cup and we look forward to the challenge of taking on the world’s best.”





Sunday Aryang, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau and Joanna Weston were chosen as defenders, with Ruby Bakewell-Doran getting the final spot in the reserves.



The squad

Sunday Aryang (West Coast Fever/Western Australia)





Kiera Austin (Melbourne Vixens/New South Wales)





Ash Brazill (Collingwood Magpies/New South Wales)





Courtney Bruce (West Coast Fever/Western Australia)





Sophie Garbin (Collingwood Magpies/Western Australia)





Paige Hadley (NSW Swifts/New South Wales)





Sarah Klau (NSW Swifts/South Australia)





Cara Koenen (Sunshine Coast Lightning/Queensland)





Jamie-Lee Price (GIANTS Netball/New South Wales)





Liz Watson (Melbourne Vixens/Victoria)





Joanna Weston (Melbourne Vixens/Victoria)





Steph Wood (Sunshine Coast Lightning/Queensland)



Reserves

Ruby Bakewell-Doran (Queensland Firebirds/Queensland)





Kate Moloney (Melbourne Vixens/Victoria)





Donnell Wallam (Queensland Firebirds/Western Australia)



Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 SBS Broadcast Schedule – Live on SBS Viceland & SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 5





Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Semi Final 1





1900 – 2100 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS Viceland and via SBS on Demand





Sunday, August 6





Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Semi Final 2





0000 – 0200 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS Viceland and via SBS on Demand





Monday August 7 (overnight Sunday into Monday)





Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Final





0400 – 0600 (AEST)



OR



0600 - 0800 (AEST)



