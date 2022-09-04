Dutch young gun wins La Vuelta queen stage as Evenepoel falters

Arensman, 22, has already made a name for himself as an emerging general classification rider, but the torturous climb to Sierra Nevada marked his first win at Grand Tour level as he finished atop the 2,512-metre stage with the victory after proving the strongest from the early breakaway.





The 22-kilometre ascent in the Andalusian province of Granada proved to be a formidable test, with Arensman launching clear of a star-studded breakaway group of 29 riders that featured double stage-winners Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), Australian Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and another Aussie in Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe).



Advertisement

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) was away clear after an attack on the steep early slopes, but Arensman’s assault from the breakaway saw him bridge over to the Spaniard and then drop him. He was able to hold off the GC favourites as they fought among themselves for crucial time on the general classification, even extending his lead into the finish in an impressive display of strength.





“It’s really hard for it to sink in, that i’ve won the queen stage at the Vuelta and on the Sierra Nevada, which everyone was talking about,” Arensman said.





“I didn’t feel super good on the stage but the others felt their legs even more. When I was alone I only had to think about pushing 400 watts. It was enough and it’s unbelievable to win.”





Race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl) didn’t have such a stellar day, and again had to fight off rivals for his red jersey.





Long-range attacks by Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Enric Mas (Movistar) with 11 kilometres to race saw them distance the young Belgian, with both taking over half a minute by the stage’s end.



Primoz Roglic started the day in second overall, and after taking significant time with an attack on the previous stage, he was again looking to claw back time in his quest for a fourth straight Vuelta title. He made his move with 1.5 kilometres left together with Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen), with Evenepoel unable to follow after having to chase the dangerous move of Mas and Lopez.





Roglic and O’Connor ended up taking 15 seconds on Evenepoel, with the 22-year-old digging deep to keep a handy lead of 1’34 to Roglic at the top of the standings.





It was a good day for the Australians, with Vine finishing fourth on the stage to extend his lead in the mountains classification, with O’Connor and Hindley producing their best rides of the Vuelta to date to finish 6 th and 8th respectively on the day, both moving up the overall standings.



