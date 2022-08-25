Evenepoel coy on Vuelta chances despite taking control of GC battle

Evenepoel put the peloton on notice during the first mountain stage of this year's Spanish Grand Tour, producing a performance akin to his efforts at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Clasica San Sebastian earlier this season.





The 22-year-old finished second following the 181-kilometre journey through Cantabria, 15 seconds behind Australian Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck), but with a 1'01" lead over defending champion, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).





Though Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), 21", and Enric Mas (Movistar), 28", remain within reach, Evenepoel was able to race clear of other pre-race favourites such as Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe).



Advertisement

READ MORE Vine conquers first Vuelta summit finish to claim maiden professional victory

Yates had lost 1'52" on Evenepoel by the time he reached the top of the Pico Jano, three seconds ahead of Hindley, and almost a minute quicker than Richard Carapaz (Ineos).





It could only be described as "an amazing feeling" by the Belgian, who fronted the media dressed in the famous red jersey for the very first time.





"Now we are in red, we will do everything to keep it for as long as possible," Evenepoel said.





"But I cannot say on this moment that I’m going to win the Vuelta, not at all. It’s really difficult to say.





"I think what I achieved today is as beautiful as my win in Liège. My first leader’s jersey in a Grand Tour is an amazing feeling, and even though I didn’t win the stage, it’s the same feeling for me.





"Obviously, the Vuelta is far from over, that’s for sure, but we’re going to do our maximum to try to keep the jersey for the next three days and then we’ll see what it brings. There’s still something like 14 stages to go."





Catching Vine was part of Evenepoel's plan in the stage's closing kilometres, though Mas appeared reluctant to engage after surviving a surge that distanced Roglič, Hindley and Yates.





Mas was left to settle for third place after being beaten to the line at the summit, with Evenepoel claiming the time bonus that helped him overtake Molard in the red jersey.



"I did ask for help, but he never answered me, so that’s why I kept going because I knew the gap was growing on the group of Yates and all the guys," Evenepoel added.





"Maybe if we worked together, we could have caught the guy in the break, but that’s not important: the important thing was to stretch the lead to the other strong climbers.





"I think Enric had all the reasons just to follow. I’m not mad at all. I think he did a perfect race as well. He looks really strong, in shape to do well in this Vuelta."



