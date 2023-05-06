Giro d'Italia

Evenepoel dominates Giro rivals to take Stage 1 time trial

Remco Evenepoel produced a dominant display on the opening stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, clocking the fastest time to pull on the maglia rosa for the first time.

Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step during Stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step during Stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Source: Getty

Evenepoel crossed the line with 21’18” on the clock to finish 22 seconds ahead of second-placed Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and a further seven in front of Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates).

Meanwhile, general classification rival Primoz Roglic could not match the pace set by his Belgian rival, with the Jumbo-Visma star finishing 43 seconds slower in sixth.
Laurens Huys (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) was the first down the ramp of the 19.6-kilometre circuit from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona and set the original time to beat at 24’28”.

Campbell Stewart (Team Jayco-AlUla) took almost a minute off Huys’ time, before South Africa’s national time trial champion, Stefan de Bod (EF Education-EasyPost) took the lead with a time of 22’32”.

Bod’s lead lasted almost an hour until Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) shaved 12 seconds off, and then Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) reset the clock at 22’06”.

Australian Jay Vine was next to take the lead with 22’04” but the UAE Team Emirates rider, too, saw his advantage nullified, this time by Ineos’ Tao Geoghegan Hart who produced a time of 21’58”.
Almeida soon overtook Hart, before Evenepoel, Roglic, Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) and Ganna clocked in within minutes of each other.

By the end of Evenepoel’s ride, however, it was clear the first stage had its winner – the Soudal Quick-Step star simply a cut above his competition.

Published 7 May 2023
